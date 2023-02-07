6 Toronto Events You Can Check Out To Celebrate Black History Month
From films to music festivals.
You can celebrate Black History Month by checking out these fun and unique events happening around Toronto. From music festivals to film screenings and more, these experiences showcase Black stories and culture in an engaging way.
The City of Toronto is also hosting a ton of events and exhibits and you can can access the full list here.
Enjoy a music festival
Price: $40 - $53.04
When: February 25, 2023, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Address: 1087 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Everbloom Micro Music Festival is hosting its first in-person event this month. You can "celebrate the power of community" and enjoy vendors market, musicians, and more. The event is 19+.
Watch a film
Price: Free
When: Feb 27, 2023, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Address: 239 College St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Lillian H. Smith Library is showing a screening of RESPECT — a film that follows Aretha Franklin's journey to stardom. The event is drop-in and no registration is required.
Celebrate with wine and snacks
Price: $27.96
When: February 15, 2023, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Address: 28 Bathurst St. Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: In celebration of Black History Month, you can enjoy a wine tasting event at Stackt that features Black winemakers from around the world. You'll also be able to indulge in snacks and charcuterie boards.
Watch some live performances
Price: $25 per adult
When: February 17 & 24, 2023, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Address: 317 Dundas St. W. Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: On Friday nights the Art Gallery of Ontario is hosting performances by RISE Edutainment artists that showcase "Black excellence, joy and the power of art." You'll be able to see dance, enjoy songs, and more.
Visit Toronto's Largest Black Futures Month Celebration
Price: $0 - $25 per person
When: Until February 28, 2023
Address: 235 Queens Quay W., Toronto ON
Why You Need To Go: KUUMBA celebrates "Black artists and Black culture" through workshops, dance, and more. The festival features several events and is taking place at the Harbourfront Centre.
Head to the movie theatre
Price: Prices vary
When: Throughout February
Address: Cineplex locations
Why You Need To Go: Cineplex is showcasing a variety of "Black stories and voices through the power of film" for Black History Month. You can see films like Moonlight, Girls Trip, and more in theatres as well as rent films at home.
