6 Toronto Events You Can Check Out To Celebrate Black History Month

From films to music festivals.

Ontario Associate Editor
You can celebrate Black History Month by checking out these fun and unique events happening around Toronto. From music festivals to film screenings and more, these experiences showcase Black stories and culture in an engaging way.

The City of Toronto is also hosting a ton of events and exhibits and you can can access the full list here.

Enjoy a music festival

Price: $40 - $53.04

When: February 25, 2023, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Address: 1087 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Everbloom Micro Music Festival is hosting its first in-person event this month. You can "celebrate the power of community" and enjoy vendors market, musicians, and more. The event is 19+.

Website

Watch a film

Price: Free

When: Feb 27, 2023, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Address: 239 College St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Lillian H. Smith Library is showing a screening of RESPECT — a film that follows Aretha Franklin's journey to stardom. The event is drop-in and no registration is required.

Website

Celebrate with wine and snacks

Price: $27.96

When: February 15, 2023, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Address: 28 Bathurst St. Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: In celebration of Black History Month, you can enjoy a wine tasting event at Stackt that features Black winemakers from around the world. You'll also be able to indulge in snacks and charcuterie boards.

Website

Watch some live performances

Price: $25 per adult

When: February 17 & 24, 2023, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Address: 317 Dundas St. W. Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: On Friday nights the Art Gallery of Ontario is hosting performances by RISE Edutainment artists that showcase "Black excellence, joy and the power of art." You'll be able to see dance, enjoy songs, and more.

Website

Visit Toronto's Largest Black Futures Month Celebration

Price: $0 - $25 per person

When: Until February 28, 2023

Address: 235 Queens Quay W., Toronto ON

Why You Need To Go: KUUMBA celebrates "Black artists and Black culture" through workshops, dance, and more. The festival features several events and is taking place at the Harbourfront Centre.

Website

Head to the movie theatre

Price: Prices vary

When: Throughout February

Address: Cineplex locations

Why You Need To Go: Cineplex is showcasing a variety of "Black stories and voices through the power of film" for Black History Month. You can see films like Moonlight, Girls Trip, and more in theatres as well as rent films at home.

Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

Madeline Forsyth is an Associate Editor for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Toronto restaurants and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
