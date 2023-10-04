A Halloween Concert Is Coming To Toronto With Haunting Music Set In A Candlelit Church
You can listen to all your spooky favs. 🎃
If you're looking for the perfect spooky activity, but can't handle monsters and haunted houses, a new Halloween concert series coming to Toronto should definitely be on your radar.
Candlelight Concerts are kicking off in the 6ix with spooktacular Halloween performances sure to send chills down your spine.
The concert experience by Fever takes place in hauntingly beautiful spaces in the city, allowing visitors to "experience live music in a completely new way."
You'll be able to hear music from your favourite horror movies, including John Carpenter's classic Halloween theme and the eerie Tubular Bells theme from The Exorcist played by the Listeso String Quartet.
Guests will also be able to enjoy spooky tunes like Michael Jackson's "Thriller," the Ghostbusters theme, and music from Stranger Things, as well as classical music pieces.
The concerts are taking place at the Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto, a Gothic-style church in Chinatown, as well as at Parkdale Hall, an event space on Queen Street.
The concerts see the venues illuminated by thousands of candles (don't worry, they use LEDs) for an enchanting atmosphere as you listen to haunting music from films and composers.
Concerts will run at the Metropolitan Community Church on October 27 and 28, and at Parkdale Hall on October 21 and 28, 2023.
Tickets are available online now. Prices begin at $25 per person and must be purchased prior to attending.
Other candlelight concerts coming to Toronto include a tribute to Taylor Swift, the best of film music composer Hans Zimmer, and songs from "magical movie soundtracks."
Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics
Price: $25+ per person
When: Select dates from October 21-28, 2023
Address: The Parkdale Hall, 1605 Queen Street West #2, Toronto, ON; Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto, 115 Simpson Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can listen to spooky tunes and Halloween classics by the glow of candlelight for a spine-tingling night like no other.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible venues.