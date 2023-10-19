This Toronto Haunted House Is In An Abandoned Subway Station That's Been Closed For 57 Years
Are you brave enough to visit? 🎃
Want to test your bravery this Halloween? An abandoned subway station in Toronto is opening to the public for two days only this October, with scares and spooky activities for the holiday.
The TTC is transforming Bay Lower subway station, Toronto's famous abandoned subway station, into a "hauntingly good time" for the transit company's Halloween Fest.
For those unfamiliar with the subway station, Bay Lower (also colloquially called Lower Bay) lies directly beneath Bay subway station on the Yonge-University line.
The station was opened in 1966 and used for six months, according to Atlas Obscura. It was abandoned in September 1966.
The station is generally closed to the public, but has been used for film and TV shoots and is occasionally opened for festivals like Nuit Blanche and Doors Open Toronto. Its spooky appearance makes it perfect for a haunted attraction.
During the event, two TTC subway trains will be transformed for Halloween. One will become a kid-friendly "Trick or Treat Train," where children will get the opportunity to fill their trick-or-treat bags with nut-free candy.
The other train will be for those who don't frighten easily, transforming into a Haunted Subway Adventure with scare actors dressed in costume.
While the scares on this train will be "tailored to the audience," the TTC warns that some actors or scenes may be unnerving for younger children, so parental discretion is advised.
There will also be giveaways of "spooky surprises" for kids, TTC trivia, and a Merch Monster Mash where you can get TTC-themed merchandise and peruse through goods at a garage sale.
The event runs on Saturday, October 28, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, October 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at the door and cost $5 per person, with free admission for kids aged 2 and under. The TTC says all proceeds from the event will go to the United Way of Greater Toronto.
Halloween Fest at Bay Lower subway station
Price: $5 per person
When: October 28 & 29, 2023
Address: 1240 Bay St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can visit Toronto's spooky abandoned subway station this Halloween and test your bravery on a haunted subway train.