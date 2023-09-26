Canada's 'Largest Haunted Attraction' Is Opening In Ontario & It's Not For The Faint Of Heart
Prepare to be scared. 💀
Canada's "largest haunted attraction" is opening in Ontario this month, with terrifying haunted houses and new mazes that will make your blood turn cold.
Billed as "Ontario's Premier Haunted Attraction," Haunt Manor promises an unforgettable experience this Halloween season.
Located in Niagara Falls, the manor is on a historic property "deemed haunted," owner Phil Van Kleef tells Narcity.
The building can be found on Lundy's Lane, where the Battle of Lundy's Lane took place during the War of 1812. Almost 900 people were killed on each side.
The home, now called Haunt Manor, is said to be the site of paranormal experiences. The whole story of Haunt Manor, the owner says, is based on a ghostly lady and two children that guests continually spot in the attic of the farmhouse across from it.
If you're brave enough to visit, be prepared to navigate a series of hair-raising mazes and haunts (each one more terrifying than the last) and run into some of your favourite horror movie characters.
A clown at Haunt Manor. Haunt Manor
The experience begins with the Red Saw Lab Haunted Hayride, where ghoulish creatures need to gather parts for lab experiments that "seem to keep going wrong."
Afterward, guests will be able to make their way through a series of haunted mazes, including the dark circus of Clown World and the Haunted Diner, an "all-time favourite" that has been brought back to a new area and is "everything you could imagine out of a horror film," according to organizers.
Visitors can also take a stroll through Rotland, a haunted cemetery trail, and will end their visit in the Gates of Darkness, the manor's "paranormal barn" that is truly haunted.
The Late Night Stage Fright at Haunt Manor. Haunt Manor - Hayrides & Haunted Houses | Facebook
Haunt Manor will also have a midway area where visitors can get group photos and enjoy live entertainment from The Late Night Stage Fright, axe throwing, a Monster Cafe and bar with food and refreshments, and more.
Haunt Manor opens for the season on September 30, 2023, and tickets are available online now.
Haunt Manor
Price: $41+ per adult
When: Opening September 30, 2023
Address: 9387 Lundy's Ln., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: This real haunted house attraction in Niagara Falls is opening this month with nightmarish ghouls and horrifying mazes that will send a chill down your spine.
