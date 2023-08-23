This Haunted Scream Park Near Toronto Has A Terrifying Maze & Blood Bar With Spooky Brews
Do you dare visit? 👻
Ready for some spine-tingling fun? A chilling "scream park" is returning to the Toronto area this fall, bringing with it horrifying haunts and nightmarish attractions that will make your blood run cold.
Bingemans Screampark will be reopening in September for its 18th year, which the park says is "sure to test even the bravest souls."
Located in Kitchener, the haunted walk will be returning with six spooky attractions, including two "resurrected" fan-favourite haunts and three new blood-curdling scares.
The horror begins with Gateway to Hell, a dangerous maze of haunts and horrors with "deadly surprises" waiting around every corner.
Those brave enough to continue on can make their way through The Twisted Woods, a creepy forest home to ghosts searching for souls to feast on.
Be sure to stay on the trail as you make your way through No Man's Land, a trek "through the depths of hell" that will show you why you should fear the dark, and try not to become the latest victim as you enter The Slaughter Shed.
Finally, guests can venture into the Crypt of Terror, a "labyrinth of unending frights" where unspeakable horrors lurk.
Bingemans Screampark.Bingemans | Handout
The frights continue at the Blood Bar, a returning venue where you can enjoy terrifying concoctions and bone-chilling brews.
If you're hungry, you can also fuel up at Canada’s Largest Boston Pizza, which can be found right on-site.
The Screampark will reopen on September 29, with the terror running all season long until October 29, 2023. Admission starts at $39.95 per person for tickets purchased online.
The Screampark promises an absolutely terrifying time, with organizers describing the park as "very scary."
"Our Scream Team take pride when guests cannot finish the attraction," says the park's website. For this reason, it's not recommended for children under 12, or even those with weak bladders.
Those brave enough to visit, however, can purchase tickets online now.
Bingemans Screampark
Bingemans Screampark.
Price: $39.95+ per person
When: Opening September 29, 2023
Address: 425 Bingemans Centre Dr., Kitchener, ON
Why You Need To Go: For thrills, chills and nightmarish haunts that will chill you to the bone, you can visit Bingemans Screampark in Kitchener and prove how brave you really are.
