This Cute Pumpkin Farm Near Toronto Lets You Enjoy Endless Fall Activities With Fewer Crowds
It's less than an hour from the city. 🎃
Visiting a pumpkin patch is a classic fall activity in Ontario, and now is the perfect time to see orange gourds of all shapes and sizes.
While pumpkin farms near Toronto like Downey's Farm and Chudleigh's offer a picture-perfect outing, they can also be quite busy. To beat the crowds this season, consider heading to this quieter farm near the city.
Located just under an hour from Toronto in Milton, Andrews Farm (also known as Andrews Scenic Acres) is a 165-acre farm offering all the classics for the perfect fall day.
While other farms require you to book your admission in advance (usually with little chance of getting in without a reservation), Andrew's Farm is a quieter spot where you can visit on a weekend and not have to worry about major crowds.
As someone who enjoys making last-minute plans on occasion, I appreciate that I don't need to plan out my visit days in advance in order to secure admission.
The farm offers scenic walking trails, wagon rides, and great photo opportunities, especially in autumn. While some farms might have more activities seemingly geared toward kids, I found Andrews Farm to have plenty of fall activities for adults and children alike.
For one, the farm has a huge corn maze on site that you can attempt to make your way out of, filled with twists, turns and dead ends.
The corn maze at Andrews Farm. Katherine Caspersz | Narcity
There are also orchards where you can see fall colours, an area where you can meet some adorable farm animals, a playground, and fire pits with log seating for visits on colder days.
The farm also has a pumpkin patch where you can pick out the perfect jack-o'-lantern, as well as plenty of pumpkins available near the entrance of the farm for quick picking (which also make for some very cute photo ops).
Katherine at Andrews Farm.Katherine Caspersz | Narcity
Besides pumpkins, there are lots of other pick-your-own options here, including raspberries, blueberries, apples and sunflowers.
My favourite part of the farm is the flower picking. The farm has a huge field of dahlias, aster, zinnias and more fall blooms that you can pick yourself, charged per stem.
Be sure to take a wagon ride while you're here to get a complete view of the farm. Afterward, you can check out the farm's BBQ for lunch, ice cream and drinks, including tasty apple cider.
You can even bring your furry friend along on your fall outing — just make sure they're on a leash.
Admission to the farm is $15 per person and can be purchased at the entrance. Don't forget to check out the farm's market while you're here, where you'll find things like baked goods such as tarts and pies, frozen meals, fresh produce and sweet treats.
Andrews Farm
Price: $15 per person
Address: 9365 10 Side Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This gorgeous farm is the perfect place to visit this fall, with all the makings of a dreamy autumn outing.