9 Cheap Things To Do In & Around Toronto This Fall For $25 Or Less
No need to spook your wallet this season.
There are so many fun activities to enjoy in and around Toronto during the fall and you don't need to spend your entire pay cheque in order to have some fun.
These things to do around Toronto cost $25 or less, so you can live out your autumn dreams without breaking the bank. Apple picking, pumpkin patches, spooky bars and more await.
Here are nine fun things to do in and around Toronto for cheap this fall.
Go apple picking
Price: $25 for 10 lb bag
Address: 14800 Innis Lake Rd., Caledon, ON
Why You Need To Go: Apple picking is a quintessential fall activity and Albion Orchards, located about an hour from Toronto, is a scenic spot to pick some fruit.
The farm has a variety of apples and you can spend the day wandering along the rows of trees and breathing in the crisp smell of autumn. The apples cost $25 for a 10 lb bag and three people can share a bag.
While you're there, you can check out the Country Store which offers a variety of goods including pies, vegetables and maple syrup.
The farm also has a pumpkin patch where you can wander through a sea of orange gourds.
Wander past a waterfall
Price: $16 per vehicle and driver
Address: Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in Spencer Gorge Conservation Area, Webster Falls is a stunning natural wonder to visit during the autumn season.
The tiered waterfall offers "spectacular vistas of the gorge" and is one of Hamilton's "most iconic waterfalls."
You can explore two scenic lookouts while in the area as well as the historic cobblestone bridge which will whisk you back in time.
Reservations are required in advance, so be sure to plan accordingly.
Ride through the fall colours
Price: $17 per adult
When: Until October 22, 2023
Address: Mill St. W., Tottenham, ON
Why You Need To Go: The South Simcoe Railway's Fall Colours Excursions are a magical autumn experience. The historic train takes you speeding through the red and gold colours of the beautiful Beeton Creek Valley.
Along the way, you can listen to the conductor speak about the history of the railway, the train, and more.
The experience often sells out, so it's a good idea to book tickets online in advance.
Pick a pumpkin
Price: $18.99 per person
When: Until October 29, 2023
Address: 1974 Concession Road 2 W., Hamilton (Lynden), ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy all the fall vibes at Merry Farms. The 176-acre venue is situated amidst rolling hills and is a gorgeous spot for an autumn outing.
There are over 30 activities to enjoy at the farm, including a corn maze, tractor pull, giant slides, pumpkin tic tac toe and more.
You can pick your own pumpkins from the patch and indulge in some delicious food, including the new stuffed handmade pirogies. There are also sweet treats like apple cider donuts, kettle corn, fudge and cotton candy.
Get lost in fall colours
Price: Free
Address: 1260 19th Sideroad, King City, ON
Why You Need To Go: Thornton Bales Conservation Area is a breathtaking spot to see the fall colours. The area "is famous for its steep slopes and rugged beauty" and during the autumn months it bursts into colour.
You can follow the 99 steps up to the top of the ridge, where you'll be treated to panoramic views of a red and gold forest.
You'll want to come prepared with water bottles and comfortable footwear, as this can be a steep climb.
Sip Spooky Cocktails
Price: $15 + per person
When: October 4 to 31, 2023
Address: 144 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can live out your Halloween Town dreams at this spooky Tim Burton bar in Toronto. The Burton Bar features "haunting decor, themed drinks and spooktacular quests."
The speakeasy style event includes a ghost hunt, dark cocktails and more to get you into the Halloween spirit.
Celebrate all things pumpkin
Price: $12.99 for Pumpkinville, $19.99 per adult for Pumpkinville & Nights of Lights
When: Until October 31, 2023
Address: 500 Progress Ave., Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: This spot will spice up your season. Pumpkinville has returned to the Toronto area and it features more than 30,000 real pumpkins.
You can explore giant sculptures made from pumpkins, wander through a pumpkin village and candy forest and enjoy midway rides .
Nights of Lights is taking place alongside Pumpkinville so you can explore an immersive walk-thru Halloween experience as well. There are more than 2 million animated lights synchronized to Halloween tunes and it will put you right in the spooky spirit.
Hang out at a fall festival
Price: $18.99 + per person
When: Weekends in October
Address: 122 Ashworth Rd., Mount Albert, ON
Why You Need To Go: There's nothing cozier than a fall festival and this event at Brooks Farms will bring all your autumn dreams to life.
The Fall Fun Festival offers tons of activities including a zip line, live entertainment, pumpkin shows, a corn maze and rubber duck races.
You can fill up on dishes like pizza buns, homemade donuts, poutine and more.
Soar above the foliage
Price: $8 + per person for the chairlift
When: Weekends until October 30, 2023
Address: 5234 Kelso Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a unique way to enjoy the fall colours then you'll want to plan a trip to this spot. Kelso Conservation Area has fall chairlift rides that take you soaring over the foliage.
You can ride to the top of the hills and then back down to get stunning views of the colourful escarpment. The tickets are valid for any two trips on the lift.
Once you reach the top, you can check out some of the new fall trails, including Fall Lookout Point and Fall Trail Loop.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.