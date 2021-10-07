Here's Everything That Is Open & Closed For The Thanksgiving 2021 Holiday In Ontario
If you need to pick up a last minute pie, here's where to go!
Turkey day is almost here and that means you may want to pick up your groceries and hit the bank before Monday.
The Thanksgiving holiday is this Monday, October 11, and here's everything that will be closed and open.
Grocery stores
Loblaws: Store hours vary so check your individual store location.
Metro: Most store locations will be closed on Monday however the College Park (444 Yonge St.) location in the GTA will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sobeys: Some Ontario locations will be closed on Monday.
Here are the locations that will remain open:
Sobeys Brighton – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sobeys Niagara Falls – 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Sobeys Dunnsville – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sobeys Fort Erie – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sobeys Collingwood – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sobeys Gravenhurst – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sobeys Parry Sound – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sobeys Sutton – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sobeys Bradford – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sobeys Alcona Beach – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sobeys Orangeville – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sobeys High Park – 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Sobeys St. Clair Beach – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sobeys Blenheim – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sobeys Kincardine – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sobeys Chatham – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sobeys Grand Bend – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sobeys Amherstberg – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Farm Boy: On Sunday, October 10 all stores will be closed at 6 p.m. and on October 11 most stores will be closed with the exceptions of:
Bronte: 2441 Lakeshore Rd. W., Oakville 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
CF Rideau Centre: 50 Rideau St., Ottawa 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
College & Bay: 777 Bay St., Toronto 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Harbourfront: 207 Queens Quay W., Toronto 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
940 Futures Gate, Kingston 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
18075 Yonge St., Newmarket 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Rabba: Regular hours.
Longo's: All Ontario stores closed.
Liquor
LCBO: Closed
Beer Store: Closed
Malls
CF Eaton Centre: Open, 11 a.m.– 7 p.m.
Yorkdale Mall: Closed
CF Sherway Gardens: Closed
CF Fairview Mall: Closed
Scarborough Town Centre: Closed
Bayview Village: Closed
Vaughan Mills: Open, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Square One Shopping Centre: Open, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Pacific Mall: Regular hours
Toronto Premium Outlets: Open, 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Government services
Banks: Federally regulated banks will be closed.
Canada Post: Closed
City Of Toronto Services: City services vary and can be checked here.
Things to do
AGO: Open, 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
ROM: Closed
Cineplex Theatres: Open