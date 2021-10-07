Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Here's Everything That Is Open & Closed For The Thanksgiving 2021 Holiday In Ontario

If you need to pick up a last minute pie, here's where to go!

Here's Everything That Is Open & Closed For The Thanksgiving 2021 Holiday In Ontario
Paul Mckinnon | Dreamstime, Mike Clegg | Dreamstime

Turkey day is almost here and that means you may want to pick up your groceries and hit the bank before Monday.

The Thanksgiving holiday is this Monday, October 11, and here's everything that will be closed and open.

Grocery stores

Loblaws: Store hours vary so check your individual store location.

Metro: Most store locations will be closed on Monday however the College Park (444 Yonge St.) location in the GTA will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sobeys: Some Ontario locations will be closed on Monday.

Here are the locations that will remain open:

Sobeys Brighton – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sobeys Niagara Falls – 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Sobeys Dunnsville – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sobeys Fort Erie – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sobeys Collingwood – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sobeys Gravenhurst – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sobeys Parry Sound – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sobeys Sutton – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sobeys Bradford – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sobeys Alcona Beach – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sobeys Orangeville – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sobeys High Park – 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sobeys St. Clair Beach – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sobeys Blenheim – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sobeys Kincardine – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sobeys Chatham – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sobeys Grand Bend – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sobeys Amherstberg – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Farm Boy: On Sunday, October 10 all stores will be closed at 6 p.m. and on October 11 most stores will be closed with the exceptions of:

Bronte: 2441 Lakeshore Rd. W., Oakville 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

CF Rideau Centre: 50 Rideau St., Ottawa 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

College & Bay: 777 Bay St., Toronto 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Harbourfront: 207 Queens Quay W., Toronto 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

940 Futures Gate, Kingston 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

18075 Yonge St., Newmarket 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Rabba: Regular hours.

Longo's: All Ontario stores closed.


Liquor

LCBO: Closed

Beer Store: Closed

Malls

CF Eaton Centre: Open, 11 a.m.– 7 p.m.

Yorkdale Mall: Closed

CF Sherway Gardens: Closed

CF Fairview Mall: Closed

Scarborough Town Centre: Closed

Bayview Village: Closed

Vaughan Mills: Open, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Square One Shopping Centre: Open, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Pacific Mall: Regular hours

Toronto Premium Outlets: Open, 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Government services

Banks: Federally regulated banks will be closed.

Canada Post: Closed

City Of Toronto Services: City services vary and can be checked here.

Things to do

AGO: Open, 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

ROM: Closed

Cineplex Theatres: Open

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

These COVID-19 Thanksgiving Rules In BC Will Help Keep You & Your Family Safe

Dr. Bonnie Henry gave some straightforward advice for those celebrating.

The Government of British Columbia | Flickr, Rawpixelimages | Dreamstime

The B.C.government is advising people how to celebrate Thanksgiving this year with COVID-19 rules in mind.

This comes after the increased restriction in schools and a recent announcement of mandatory vaccines for public service workers.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Weather This Thanksgiving Weekend Will Be Hotter Than Mexico In Some Spots

It could be the hottest Thanksgiving in Toronto since 2011.

Roxana Gonzalez | Dreamstime

Ontario's weather will give Mexico and California a run for their money over Thanksgiving weekend thanks to an incoming warm front.

According to The Weather Network (TWN), northern parts of the province, including the shores of Hudson Bay, are expected to be warmer than the beaches of Mexico due to an approaching warm front bringing temperatures over 10 degrees above normal across Ontario.

Keep Reading Show less

These Are Canada's Most Popular Thanksgiving Dishes & All But One Province Love Gravy

Who knew people actually like cranberry sauce?

James Knopf | Dreamstime, Monkey Business Images | Dreamstime

Thanksgiving is almost upon us and while most people across the country will be reaching for the gravy with their turkey dinner, one Atlantic province will be adding cranberry sauce to their plate instead.

According to a release from Chef's Pencil, Newfoundland is the only province in the country that prefers cranberry sauce over gravy with their Thanksgiving meal.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Has 3 New Pop-Up Vaccine Clinics For Residents In 7 Postal Codes

All locals 18 years or older are eligible for a dose over the next few days.
BradMBradford | Twitter

Three new Toronto vaccine pop-up clinics are providing doses to residents in seven postal codes this week.

Rexdale Community Centre, Driftwood Community Centre, and Parkway Forest Community Centre will host clinics for M9V, M3J, M3L, M3N, M9M, M9L and M2J residents.

Keep Reading Show less