Toronto's Weather Was So Rainy In September That It Actually Broke A 25-Year Record

Hope you invested in a good umbrella! ☔️

Toronto's Weather Was So Rainy In September That It Actually Broke A 25-Year Record
Lance McMillan | Narcity, @punkodelish | Instagram

The weather in Toronto this past September was some of the wettest it has been since 1996.

Ontario has been hit with some serious thunderstorms this past month, with reports of some areas across the province flooded from the torrential downpours.

The Toronto-Pearson area was reportedly so drenched this September, it broke a 25-year-record and landed in the top three for the heaviest downpours for the fall month in recorded history. The last time it rained this heavily was in 1996, and the most rain to wash out in September was back in 1986.

To put the amount of rain in perspective, Toronto Weather Records reports that a normal range for Toronto is somewhere between 24.4 and 113.3 millimetres in September.

Toronto Weather Records, or YYZ_Weather on Twitter, is run by Rolf Campbell who determines these weather alerts by pulling raw statistics and data from Environment Canada.

Toronto's winter forecast has already been predicted and it is calling for some snow by the end of October, and the Weather Network is saying it could be one of the worst winter weathers the province has seen in the last 25 years.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

