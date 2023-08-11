This Dreamy Thousand Islands Castle Sits On Crystal Waters & It's A 3-Hr Drive From Toronto
It's the perfect summer outing. 🏰
Looking to step into a real-life fairytale? Just a road trip from Toronto, you can visit a magnificent castle on an island and feel like royalty.
Boldt Castle, a 100-year-old castle nestled in the breathtaking 1000 Islands region, is a picturesque spot that feels like it's been taken straight out of a storybook.
The castle, which was built around 1900 by hotel magnate George C. Boldt, is described as a "testament to love and loss." Boldt built the castle as a tribute to his wife.
However, she sadly died just months before the completion of the castle. Construction was then halted, and the castle was left vacant for over 70 years.
Today, the castle is operated by the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority, with its location on Heart Island in Alexandria Bay, New York, serving as an Official Port of Entry into the United States as well as a charming place to visit.
The castle rivals those of Europe, with ornate architecture and elaborate interior spaces like the ballroom and grand hallway, and an entry arch modelled after Roman monuments.
The surrounding grounds and gardens are just as lovely, with colourful plant displays and beautiful marble statuary.
Besides the castle, there are five other structures to explore on Heart Island, including the Power House, the Alster Tower, the Hennery, the Arch, and a stone gazebo where visitors can get enjoy lunch.
To get to the castle from Canada, you can take a boat cruise that stops at Heart Island. A 4-hour cruise with a 2.5-hour stop at Boldt Castle is offered with Rockport Cruises, with prices starting at $44 per adult.
Alternatively, Canadians can take a 5-hour 1000 Islands cruise from Gananoque that includes a 2-hour stopover to explore Boldt Castle and its grounds. Passports are required for both cruises and in some cases must be shown to purchase tickets.
Boldt Castle
Price: $44+ per adult
When: Until October 9, 2023
Location: Alexandria Bay, NY
Why You Need To Go: You can visit this grand 100-year-old castle right across the border and feel like you're walking into a fairytale.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.