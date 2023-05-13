7 Cottage Airbnbs In Ontario With Massive Hot Tubs & Breathtaking Lake Views (PHOTOS)
With summer just around the corner, you might be thinking about your next cottage getaway.
Ontario is home to several breathtaking lake-sideAirbnbs, making them amazing options to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. To help you plan your next adventure, we've compiled a list of our top Airbnb cottages in Ontario that come equipped with massive hot tubs and stunning sunset views.
So without further ado, here are seven spots that are sure to make your summer bucket list for this year.
Cottage on Buckhorn Lake
Hot tub seen in Buckhorn cottage. Right: Patio in Buckhorn cottage.
$771/night
Neighbourhood: Buckhorn, ON
Why You Need To Go: This massive cottage comes with six bedrooms and nine beds, and it boasts a rooftop hot tub with unparalleled views of the lake. Less than two hours away from Toronto, guests would get to enjoy a games room with an arcade and foosball, multiple fireplaces and a barbecue.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
The Birchwood Cottage Co.
Hot tub in The Birchwood Cottage Co. Right: Porch at The Birchwood Cottage Co.
$683/night
Neighbourhood: Dysart and Others, ON
Why You Need To Go: This boutique cottage is less than three hours away from the Greater Toronto Area and is perfectly positioned to enjoy sunset views on Redstone Lake. It comes equipped with kayaks, paddle boards and an indoor fireplace. According to the listing, its three bedrooms can easily fit six people.
You can also enjoy their massive deck with a hot tub that has "views that are second to none."
Kawartha Waterfront Cottage
Lake at Kawartha Waterfront Cottage. Right: Hot tub at Kawartha Waterfront Cottage.
$217/night
Neighbourhood: Kirkfield, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a relaxing vacation at Kawartha Waterfront Cottage, which is located just an hour away from Toronto. This cozy cottage offers a private dock, a hot tub, a propane grill, a pool table, canoes, and even a grass volleyball court, making it a good spot for all kinds of travellers. It comes with two bedrooms.
Cottage On Kawartha Lake
Hot tub at Meech Lake Cottage. Right: Woman drinking wine in Hot tub.
$267/night
Neighbourhood: Kawartha Lakes, ON
Why You Need To Go: This cottage near Burnt River and Cameron Lake is only a short drive away from must-visit spots like Fenelon Falls and Garnet Graham Beach Park, as well as essential spots such as Sobeys and LCBO. The space includes a hot tub and an indoor sauna. It can accommodate up to nine guests.
Cottage On Wolfe Lake
Hot tub at the lakehouse. Right: Porch on the lake.
$239/night
Neighbourhood: Commanda, ON
Why You Need To Go: This beautifully renovated cottage with a hot tub comes with its very own pizza stone on the barbecue and is perfect for pizza nights. This property is known to catch beautiful sunset and sunrise views, according to its hosts and its hot tub and patio are also ideal for stargazing.
Bianca Beach House
Patio area at Bianca Beach House. Right: Hot tub at Bianca Beach House.
$198/night
Location: Brighton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This lakeside property with a private shoreline offers a newly refurbished Boho Chic Beach House perfect for getting away from it all. You can relax in the hot tub, roast smores at the fire pit, and take in beautiful sunsets. The cottage sleeps six guests in three bedrooms, with two offering amazing views of Lake Ontario.
Island Cottage On Sharbot Lake
Hot tub on the cottage's patio. Right: View of Sharbot lake.
$500/night
Neighbourhood: Central Frontenac, ON
Why You Need To Go: This stunning 4-bedroom home sits on its own private island just off the shore of Sharbot Lake. The cottage comes equipped with a den, a barbeque, a pool table and kayaks. But the real showstopper is the massive year-round hot tub on the porch overlooking the lake, perfect for catching pink skies and sunset views.
