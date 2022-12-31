This Small Ontario Beach Town Is One Of Airbnb's Top Destinations In The Province For 2022
It's "surrounded by crystal clear water."
If you're looking for some travel inspo for 2023, then this cute Ontario beach town might be worth adding to your plans. This small town is one of Airbnb's top travel destinations in Ontario for 2022, and with crystal clear water and gorgeous landscapes, it's easy to see why.
Airbnb revealed its top five travel destinations in Ontario for 2022 which consists of several cities and one small town. The ranking is based on the number of searches each location received between January 1 and September 30, 2022.
Included in the list is Tobermory, a little harbour town at the top of the Bruce Peninsula. The village boasts "crystal clear water," and the "towering cliffs of the Niagara Escarpment," and is a "background to some of the most beautiful vistas in nature."
It's also been called the "shipwreck capital of Canada" due to the many sunken vessels that lie beneath the water.
The town is surrounded by stunning beaches with Caribbean-blue water such as Little Cove. It's also close to the iconic Grotto and Flowerpot Island.
The main town has several stores and restaurants where you can fill up on treats like ice cream on a hot day and shop for trinkets and souvenirs.
The four other most-searched for destinations in 2022 are Toronto, Ottawa, Mississauga, and Niagara Falls. You can plan some epic stays at these top spots around the province.
Tobermory
Address: Tobermory, ON
Why You Need To Go: This town is one of Airbnb's top destinations in Ontario for 2022.
