These Ontario Provincial Parks Are Now Open For The Season & Here's How To Book Your Spot
They are fully operating today! 🛶.
Great news, outdoor enthusiasts! Several Ontario Provincial Parks have officially opened for the season.
According to Ontario Parks, a large number of nature reserves became accessible to the public on May 12, 2023, marking the start of their busy season.
As these parks are popular tourist destinations during the summer, visitors are being encouraged to make their reservations as soon as possible.
How to book and reserve your spot at an Ontario provincial park?
Booking a spot at an Ontario provincial park is a simple process that can be completed online or over the phone.
Reservation
According to a statement on their website, Ontario Parks can be quite busy and fill up quickly, especially during the summer months.
To ensure a spot, it's always recommended to make a reservation. When making one, it's important to use the name of the person who will be picking up the camping permit.
Your reservation is guaranteed until 8:00 a.m. the day after your scheduled arrival date. If you're unable to make it, please contact the park directly.
"Reservations are accepted up to five months in advance of your arrival date," the website states.
All reservations require a non-refundable fee, which covers the cost of operating the Ontario Parks reservation system, including call centre agents and online booking services.
Reservation fees: $11 to $13
Day use
A day-use permit allows one vehicle and its passengers to enter any operating provincial park, allowing them to bike, hike, swim, picnic, and more.
While most permits are valid from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., the specific operating hours can vary by park, so it's best to check ahead and plan accordingly.
Day use fees: $10.84 to $18.58
Campsite
Ontario Parks provides a range of camping options, including organized campgrounds for tent and trailer camping, as well as remote wilderness campsites that are only accessible by canoe.
There are four levels of fees for car camping at Ontario Parks, namely AA, A, B, and C. The fee level for each campsite is determined based on its popularity and the availability of facilities.
It is required that camping reservations be made under the name of the individual who will be responsible for picking up the permit.
Camping Fees: $52.55 to $59.33
What are the new booking rules for Ontario Parks?
In 2023, Ontario Parks will be implementing a new policy during their busiest camping season, which will reduce the maximum length of stay at campground sites from 23 nights to either seven or 14 nights.
This policy will apply to trips taken between July 1st and the Saturday of the Labour Day long weekend. However, outside of these dates, visitors will still be allowed to stay for a maximum of 23 nights.
Which parks are open, and which parks aren't?
Most Ontario provincial parks are now open for the season, some of the most well-known and frequently visited include:
- Algonquin Provincial Park
- Bon Echo Provincial Park
- Sandbanks Provincial Park
- Pinery Provincial Park
- Arrowhead Provincial Park
- MacGregor Point Provincial Park
- Lake Superior Provincial Park
- Charleston Lake Provincial Park
- Sleeping Giant Provincial Park
The summer season in Ontario provides the perfect opportunity to experience its stunning natural beauty by exploring its diverse parks, so book your reservation before it's too late!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.