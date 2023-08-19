6 Beautiful Small Towns Near Toronto That Are Dreamy Destinations For A Weekend Getaway
Time to plan that staycation!
If you're looking to escape the big city for a weekend then these beautiful small towns near Toronto are worth having on your radar. Boasting endless activities and tons of charm, these towns are ideal for multi-day getaways.
From waterfall hikes to theatre performances and endless wineries, there is so much to enjoy in these destinations that will keep you busy all weekend long. Here are six beautiful small towns near the city to visit for your next staycation.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Address: Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: For a small town, this charming spot has tons of things to do. The historic downtown will whisk you away to Europe and you can enjoy the many local shops and restaurants.
The region is known for its wineries and boasts "some of the oldest and most established wine producing vineyards in Canada." You can partake in a variety of boozy and culinary tours while staying in Niagara-on-the-Lake, as well as catch a theatre performance at the Shaw Festival Theatre.
Stratford
Address: Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: Speaking of theatre, Stratford is another destination to have on your radar for weekend getaways. Located under 3 hours from the city, Stratford is known for its theatre scene and old-time charm.
While it is technically a city, Stratford has all those small town feels with quaint gardens and a beautiful main street. It's also the hometown of Justin Bieber and you can even do a tour of the celebrity's favourite spots.
Blue Mountain Village
Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: This European-style pedestrian village is less than 3 hours from Toronto and you'll definitely want to spend more than a day exploring this spot.
The village has tons to offer during ever season, including hikes, outdoor events, shopping and more. It's especially magical during Christmas and is known for its incredible skiing opportunities.
Dundas
Address: Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: This small town is just over an hour from Toronto, making it an ideal destination if you don't want to travel too far.
It's a quiet city escape with a charming main street as well as tons of waterfall hikes in the surrounding area. The HighAcre, a recently-opened South of France-inspired inn, is a dreamy place to stay and unwind.
Picton
Address: Picton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Three hours from Toronto, you'll come across the beautiful small town of Picton. The town is full of history and has beautiful parks, delicious restaurants, shopping and more that will keep you busy all weekend long.
You can take a trip to some nearby wineries or visit Sandbanks Provincial Park as well.
Huntsville
Address: Huntsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Just over three hours from Toronto lies Huntsville. This dreamy town in Muskoka is a beautiful place to unwind, especially if you love the outdoors. You can visit one of the provincial parks in the region, including Arrowhead, which features stunning hikes and a skating trail.
You can also explore the shops and restaurants downtown or hike to the scenic Lion's Lookout and take in the fall colours.
