This Christmas Train Event Near Toronto Lets You Eat A Turkey Feast & Solve A Murder Mystery
It's a festive "whodunnit."
It may be the most wonderful time of the year, but something sinister is going on at this train station near Toronto. The York-Durham Heritage Railway is hosting a festive-themed murder mystery experience, so you'll want to bring your Santa hat and magnifying glass.
Murder at the Christmas Train Station is running on select dates from December 1 to 14, 2022. The 19 + event is about an hour from Toronto, so you can easily make a road trip out of it.
A conductor will take you through the "fun-filled evening," but prepare to be suspicious, because a terrible crime has taken place, and it's up to you to find Santa's Naughty Elf before it's too late.
The experience is complete with a four-course meal, and you can choose between roast turkey or vegetarian. There will also be a cash bar available for boozy drinks. Seating is available in groups of four.
The train will be stationary for the event, and you'll be able to enjoy a yard decked out in dazzling Christmas decor as well as live music. You can also expect to see some of your favourite holiday characters.
Tickets are available online and cost $129 per person. This isn't the only festive event that the railway is hosting. You can also hop aboard the Santa Express Train Ride, enjoy the Santa & Mrs. Claus Pancake Breakfast Train to the North Pole, and ride The North Pole Light UP Express.
Get ready for an evening of mystery and magic at this railway station event.
Murder at the Christmas Station
Price: $129 per person
When: Select dates from December 1 to 14, 2022
Address: 19 Railway St., Uxbridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Christmas event lets you solve a murder mystery and eat a four-course meal.
