This Ontario Flower Market Has Christmas Afternoon Tea & You Can Feast On Holiday Flavours
Sugar, spice and everything nice.☕️🎄
You can taste the flavours of the holidays at this Christmas-themed afternoon tea in Ontario.
The Watering Can Flower Market offers garden tea in a tropical greenhouse at its Vineland location and from December 1 to 23 you can feast on tiers of festive treats.
Dusted with powdered sugar and topped with candy canes, the Christmas tea experience includes a variety of desserts and sandwiches in special seasonal flavours. You'll be surrounded by holiday decor including a new Poinsettia trolley display.
Each garden tea guest will get to choose their flavour of tea and the experience also includes your choice of four holiday desserts, sweet and savoury scones, mini muffins, a macaron, a mini quiche, a mini salad and two types of sandwiches. You can enjoy your sweet feast in a private dining area.
The holiday treats you choose from include options such as Cranberry Bliss Bar, Christmas Funfetti Cheesecake, Christmas Pretzel Magic Bar, Candy Cane Shortbread, Crinkle Cookie, and White Chocolate Cranberry Biscotti, among others.
The Christmas tea is $40 per person and there are specialty drink options you can order for an additional fee, like Eggnog lattes or Gingerbread hot chocolate. Reservations should be made online ahead of time.
You can browse a variety of plants and seasonal flowers after tea time. The flower market also hosts holiday workshops where you can design festive urns, wreaths, centrepieces and more.
Christmas Themed Garden Tea
Price: $40 per person
When: From December 1 to 23, 2022
Cuisine: Festive afternoon tea
Address: 3711 King St., Vineland, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can feast on holiday flavours from candy cane to gingerbread at a special Christmas afternoon tea surrounded by greenery.