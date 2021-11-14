Stratford’s Secret Christmas Trail Will Take You To Mouthwatering Bites & Festive Sights
It has 26 stops! 🎄
It is time to plan a road trip to Stratford, Ontario, as they have a secret Christmas trail that you'll want to discover.
There are 26 stops around town, including bakeries, a distillery, a chocolate shop and a diverse mix of shops perfect for doing your holiday shopping away from the bustling malls.
The self-guided tour is from November 1 to December 20, and it costs $33.90 for six vouchers.
How it works is you can pick any of the participating locations to trade in your vouchers, and you'll receive a gift.
Some of the items you can get are slippers, shortbread, peanut brittle, dog treats, gloves, bath bombs, and a tree ornament.
But it is up to you if you want to wrap them up to give to your family on December 25 or keep them for yourself.
If you are looking for something fun to do this winter that isn't another drive-thru tunnel of lights, it is time to head to Stratford.
Stratford's Christmas Trail
Price: $33.90 for six vouchers
When: November 1 to December 20
Address: Stratford, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: You can spend a relaxing afternoon exploring Stratford and finish your holiday shopping.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.