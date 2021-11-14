Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
christmas in ontario

Stratford’s Secret Christmas Trail Will Take You To Mouthwatering Bites & Festive Sights

It has 26 stops! 🎄

Stratford’s Secret Christmas Trail Will Take You To Mouthwatering Bites & Festive Sights
@carepinglo | Instagram, @visitstratfordon | Instagram

It is time to plan a road trip to Stratford, Ontario, as they have a secret Christmas trail that you'll want to discover.

There are 26 stops around town, including bakeries, a distillery, a chocolate shop and a diverse mix of shops perfect for doing your holiday shopping away from the bustling malls.

The self-guided tour is from November 1 to December 20, and it costs $33.90 for six vouchers.

How it works is you can pick any of the participating locations to trade in your vouchers, and you'll receive a gift.

Some of the items you can get are slippers, shortbread, peanut brittle, dog treats, gloves, bath bombs, and a tree ornament.

But it is up to you if you want to wrap them up to give to your family on December 25 or keep them for yourself.

If you are looking for something fun to do this winter that isn't another drive-thru tunnel of lights, it is time to head to Stratford.

 Stratford's Christmas Trail

Price: $33.90 for six vouchers

When: November 1 to December 20

Address: Stratford, Ontario

Why You Need To Go: You can spend a relaxing afternoon exploring Stratford and finish your holiday shopping.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

This Ontario Farm Is Transforming Into A Mini North Pole With Wagon Rides & Festive Treats

You'll get a freshly baked cookie from Mrs. Claus. 🍪

Courtesy of Campbell's Cross Farms, @thedesertcarnation | Instagram

For a fun winter adventure, you can visit this Ontario farm that will have wagon rides over the snow and festive treats.

On Saturdays and Sundays from December 4 to 19, Campbell's Cross Farm will be offering their horse-drawn wagon experience that is sure to put you in the holiday spirit.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Charming Christmas Shopping Spots Near Toronto That Aren't A Busy Trip To The Mall

Check off your gift list without getting lost in the crowds.

@modernglobetrotters | Instagram, @capturedbykirsten | Instagram

Christmas is the time for giving, but a trip to the busy mall during the holiday season can leave you feeling far from festive.

If you still need to check off your gift list, you can head to one of these quaint shopping spots around Toronto. With local boutiques, cute cafes, and magical decor, these spots make great day trips during the holiday season.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Spectacular Places In Ontario That Will Make You Feel Like You’re Experiencing Winter In Europe

Time to plan your staycation! 😍

@emscourtney | Instagram, @selinaren0905 | Instagram

Are you dreaming about your next vacation? There's no need to leave the province; you can feel like you're experiencing winter in Europe at these spectacular places in Ontario.

Only a short drive away, you can explore a village that will make you feel like you're on a ski trip in the Alps or stroll down a cobbled street that is similar to those you'd find in London.

Keep Reading Show less

WinterFest At Canada's Wonderland Starts This Weekend & Here Are 12 Magical Things To Do

You'll be walking through a winter wonderlaaaand.🎶❄️

Canada's Wonderland | Handout

Can you hear sleigh bells ringing? Canada's Wonderland WinterFest is officially kicking off its holiday festivities this weekend.

The glittery event starts this Saturday, November 13, and will jingle all the way until New Year's Eve. It's the second WinterFest to hit the park since it was cancelled last year, and there are so many wintry attractions to check out when you visit.

Keep Reading Show less