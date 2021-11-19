You Can Get Free AGO, ROM & Zoo Passes From The Toronto Public Library & Here's How
The Museum + Arts Pass is coming back on November 20!
It's the most wonderful time of the year – to get free stuff!
The Toronto Public Library is bringing back its Museum + Arts Pass program on November 20, which means you can score free tickets to some of Toronto's hottest attractions from museums to art galleries and even zoos.
The MAP pass started in 2007 and allows "Toronto families to borrow a limited number of free passes to local museums, art galleries and similar venues," according to the Toronto Public Library.
How does it work?
Similar to having a library card and checking out a book, adults can check out a MAP pass.
"One pass is permitted per person, per week (seven calendar days) — and each venue has its restrictions on the number of people (adults and children) that will be admitted with one pass. Generally, each pass admits 2 adults and 2 children," according to the library's website.
MAP passes expire after three months and can't be renewed or reserved, but after you use a pass, you can always check out another to go to the same spot again or "borrow a pass for another participating venue."
Passes are limited and not all Toronto Public Library branches offer passes to certain venues, so you'll want to do your research before heading out to your local branch.
Where can you use it?
The MAP pass can get you free access to many of Toronto's cultural or arts spots but not every branch offers the same venues.
Each Toronto Public Library branch offers passes to the Art Gallery of Ontario, the Textile Museum of Canada and Toronto History Museums, including Colborne Lodge in High Park, Mackenzie House, Fort York National Historic Site, Scarborough Historical Museum, Market Gallery, Montgomery's Inn, Gibson House Museum, Spadina Museum and Todmorden Mills Heritage Site.
However, only 50 branches offer passes to the Royal Ontario Museum, Aga Khan Museum and the Bata Shoe Museum.
The most elusive passes can only be found at 32 of the library's branches for locations like the Toronto Zoo, Ontario Science Centre, Gardiner Museum, Toronto Railway Museum and Black Creek Pioneer Village.
