Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

You Can Get Free AGO, ROM & Zoo Passes From The Toronto Public Library & Here's How

The Museum + Arts Pass is coming back on November 20!

You Can Get Free AGO, ROM & Zoo Passes From The Toronto Public Library & Here's How
@romtoronto | Instagram, @thetorontozoo | Instagram

It's the most wonderful time of the year – to get free stuff!

The Toronto Public Library is bringing back its Museum + Arts Pass program on November 20, which means you can score free tickets to some of Toronto's hottest attractions from museums to art galleries and even zoos.

The MAP pass started in 2007 and allows "Toronto families to borrow a limited number of free passes to local museums, art galleries and similar venues," according to the Toronto Public Library.

How does it work?

Similar to having a library card and checking out a book, adults can check out a MAP pass.

"One pass is permitted per person, per week (seven calendar days) — and each venue has its restrictions on the number of people (adults and children) that will be admitted with one pass. Generally, each pass admits 2 adults and 2 children," according to the library's website.

MAP passes expire after three months and can't be renewed or reserved, but after you use a pass, you can always check out another to go to the same spot again or "borrow a pass for another participating venue."

Passes are limited and not all Toronto Public Library branches offer passes to certain venues, so you'll want to do your research before heading out to your local branch.

Where can you use it?

The MAP pass can get you free access to many of Toronto's cultural or arts spots but not every branch offers the same venues.

Each Toronto Public Library branch offers passes to the Art Gallery of Ontario, the Textile Museum of Canada and Toronto History Museums, including Colborne Lodge in High Park, Mackenzie House, Fort York National Historic Site, Scarborough Historical Museum, Market Gallery, Montgomery's Inn, Gibson House Museum, Spadina Museum and Todmorden Mills Heritage Site.

However, only 50 branches offer passes to the Royal Ontario Museum, Aga Khan Museum and the Bata Shoe Museum.

The most elusive passes can only be found at 32 of the library's branches for locations like the Toronto Zoo, Ontario Science Centre, Gardiner Museum, Toronto Railway Museum and Black Creek Pioneer Village.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

The Toronto Zoo Is Getting A Sparkling Christmas Market With Festive Food & So Many Vendors

There will even be a tree!

Toronto Zoo | Handout

The Toronto Zoo is getting festive with the return of its Holiday Marketplace. The event is opening for its second year on November 19, and you can enjoy all sorts of Christmas cheer.

The attraction will transform the Indo-Malayan courtyards and front of the Zoo into a twinkling market filled with shops and more.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto's New Skating Rink Has A Glistening Ice Loop & Views Of Lake Ontario

Time to sharpen those skates!

Harbourfront Centre | Facebook

It's time to dig out your skates because a new ice rink is opening in Toronto and it comes with gorgeous views of Lake Ontario.

The Harbourfront Centre is getting a temporary rink by Synerglace Canada that's set to open on November 19.*

Keep Reading Show less

The Toronto Zoo Is Planning To Vaccinate Their 140 Eligible Animals Against COVID-19

Many animals are prone to respiratory illness, just like humans.

Mira Agron | Dreamstime, @thetorontozoo | Instagram

The Toronto Zoo could be giving their animals COVID-19 vaccines soon.

It all depends on whether or not Canada gives the green light to give the vaccines to the Zoo's animals. Dolf DeJong, the CEO of "your" Toronto Zoo, as he likes to call it, told Narcity that accredited zoos (especially in the U.S.) have started to administer vaccines to their animals.

Keep Reading Show less

The 8 Best Wedding Venues In Ontario, According To Industry Pros

Who's got a wedding to plan? We've got you covered!

Rebecca Wood, Purple Tree Photography

Picking out your wedding venue can be super difficult, especially since Ontario has so many stunning locations to choose from. Whether you're looking for something that will host a warm and intimate ceremony or someplace larger to tear up the dance floor, it can be overwhelming to choose where to go but, luckily, we got you covered.

Narcity spoke to three professional wedding planners and photographers in Ontario and asked them where their favourite wedding venues are both in and out of Toronto. Here are their nine picks.

Keep Reading Show less