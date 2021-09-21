The AGO Is Getting A Giant Picasso Exhibit & You Can Explore Over 100 Works Of Art

Here's what you need to know before heading out to these Toronto staples.
CN Tower
Opening Date: July 23, 2021
Address: 290 Bremner Blvd., Toronto, ON
What You Need To Know: In an email to Narcity, the company revealed that it would be welcoming back guests on July 23 to their observation levels.
The 360 Restaurant will be reopening for dining on July 29. Capacity has been reduced and guests need to purchase timed tickets before visiting.
Website
AGO
Opening Date: July 21, 2021
Address: 317 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
What You Need To Know: Not only will the AGO be finally welcoming back guests, but anyone 25 or under can visit for free. The gallery is also bringing back free Wednesday nights for any age.
The much-anticipated Andy Warhol exhibit will be opening on July 21 for members and July 27 for the public.
Guests are required to wear masks when visiting and need to purchase tickets in advance.
Website
ROM
Opening Date: July 22, 2021
Address: 100 Queens Park, Toronto, ON
What You Need To Know: The ROM is planning on welcoming the public back on July 22, with an advanced opening for members on July 21.
Guests will be able to enjoy exhibits such as the Great Whales: Up Close and Personal, Elias Sime: Tightrope, and The Cloth that Changed the World: India's Painted and Printed Cottons.
Guests are asked to buy a timed ticket in advance before visiting.
Website
Casa Loma
Opening Date: July 21, 2021
Address: 1 Austin Terr., Toronto, ON
What You Need To Know: While patio dining is already open at the castle, Casa Loma has announced that tour operations are expected to resume on July 21.
On top of that, a dazzling Imagine Dragons Light Forest experience will also be opening. Guests can already buy tickets online for the opening date.
Website
Aga Khan Museum
Opening Date: July 25, 2021*
Address: 77 Wynford Dr., North York, ON
What You Need To Know: In a statement with Narcity, Aga Khan Museum revealed that they will be opening on July 25 and will be offering pay-what-you-can pricing for the first week after reopening.
The museum will have a new piece that can be viewed upon reopening. "Kumbi Saleh3020 CE is a recent Museum acquisition by Ghanaian-Canadian artist Ekow Nimako - a 30 square foot sculpture created entirely of black Lego," a spokesperson told Narcity.
Website
Ontario Science Centre
Opening Date: TBD
Address: 770 Don Mills Rd., North York, ON
What You Need To Know: While the Ontario Science Centre has not revealed its exact opening date, it did confirm to Narcity that doors would open when Ontario reaches step three.
"We'll start with two weekends just for members, and then we'll be open to the public," the company told Narcity.
Website
*This article has been updated.