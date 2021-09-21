Trending Tags

The AGO Is Getting A Giant Picasso Exhibit & You Can Explore Over 100 Works Of Art

Tickets are on sale now!

Art Gallery of Ontario, @agotoronto | Instagram

You can step into the world of Picasso at this new art exhibit opening at the Art Gallery of Ontario this fall.

Picasso: Painting the Blue Period is opening on October 6 for AGO members and to the public on October 26, and it's the first exhibit in Canada to focus on Pablo Picasso's early years.

The attraction will showcase over 100 works from what was known as Picasso's Blue Period, a time when he travelled back and forth between Paris and Barcelona and painted with essentially blue tones.

The AGO is currently featuring an exhibit on another iconic artist, Andy Warhol, which is wrapping up at the end of October.

Tickets for the upcoming Picasso experience are available online, and it's free to anyone ages 25 and under.

Picasso: Painting the Blue Period

Price: $25 per person

When: October 6, 2021 - January 16, 2022

Address: 317 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Explore the early works of art icon Picasso at this new exhibit in Toronto.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

