8 Festive Toronto Road Trips To Plan With Your BFF Before Christmas
There's nothing like a holiday adventure! 🎄
If you're craving some holiday magic, you'll want to call up your BFF and plan a road trip to some of these festive places near Toronto.
From twinkling villages to magical winter wineries, you can make some incredible memories while visiting these spots.
Holiday Magic at Blue Mountain Village
Price: Free
When: November 19, 2021, to January 2, 2022
Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: This spot is the ultimate holiday getaway. You and your bestie can explore cute shops, wander along an illuminated trail and sip festive drinks.
Fairway of Lights
Price: $25+ per adult
When: November 20, 2021, to January 30, 2022
Address: Kennedy Road, Gormley, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take a walk through a twinkling forest at this new illuminated trail opening just outside of the city.
Winter Wonderland Icewine Experience
Price: $45 per person
When: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from November 19, 2021, to January 30, 2022
Address: 769 Niagara Stone Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: You and your BFF will feel like Elsa and Anna at this winery, which has transformed into a winter wonderland. You can sip icewine surrounded by sparkling trees and snowflakes.
Burlington Holiday Market
Price: Free admission
When: December 9-12, 2021
Address: Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: This new holiday market comes with major European vibes, and you can shop at quaint stores, enjoy some treats and snap some photos with the enchanting decor.
WinterFest
Price: $29.99 per daily ticket
When: November 13 to December 31, 2021
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: There's so much festive fun at Canada's Wonderland this season. From holiday-themed food to ice skating and lights, you'll be filled with Christmas cheer at this spot.
Country Bright
Price: $20 per adult
When: December 2, 2021, to January 2, 2022
Address: 8560 Tremaine Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take a trip to the North Pole at this new illuminated village, which is filled with ice sculptures, giant snow globes, and glistening tunnels.
Lights On Stratford
Price: Free
When: December 17, 2021, to January 28, 2022
Address: Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: Stratford is getting a major glow-up with thousands of lights and an interactive rainbow castle. You can enjoy the sights and explore the quaint shops for a magical holiday adventure.
Winter Festival of Lights
Price: Free
When: November 13, 2021, to February 21, 2022
Address: Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: With millions of lights and dazzling displays to explore, you and your bestie can take a trip through a glowing winter wonderland at this festival.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.