This Trail Near Toronto Leads You Through An Illuminated Forest & Is Better Than Ever
There is also ice performers on select nights! ❄️
You'll feel like you've entered an enchanted forest when following this illuminated trail near Toronto.
The Winterlit at Mountsberg Conservation Area returns for a second year on weekends and holidays from December 26, 2021, to February 21, 2022.
This time things and even better, as they've expanded the walking route by nearly 2-kilometres, and you'll find plenty of new breathtaking art installations along the way.
Plus, on New Year's Eve and the Valentine's Day and Family Day weekends, you can look forward to an enhanced experience.
There will be live music, a marketplace, food vendors, a lounge where you can get a boozy beverage along with fire and ice performers.
Tickets for the extraordinary experience will be available soon on the Conservation Halton website.
Name of the activity, event, etc.
Price: TBA
When: December 26, 2021 - February 21, 2022 (weekends and holidays)
Address: Mountsberg Conservation Area, 2259 Milburough Line, Campbellville, ON
Why You Need To Go: It is a dreamy spot for an evening walk and would make for a cute date night.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.