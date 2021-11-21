Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
winter in toronto

This Trail Near Toronto Leads You Through An Illuminated Forest & Is Better Than Ever

There is also ice performers on select nights! ❄️

This Trail Near Toronto Leads You Through An Illuminated Forest & Is Better Than Ever
@phanieeeyak | Instagram, Conservation Halton

You'll feel like you've entered an enchanted forest when following this illuminated trail near Toronto.

The Winterlit at Mountsberg Conservation Area returns for a second year on weekends and holidays from December 26, 2021, to February 21, 2022.

This time things and even better, as they've expanded the walking route by nearly 2-kilometres, and you'll find plenty of new breathtaking art installations along the way.

Plus, on New Year's Eve and the Valentine's Day and Family Day weekends, you can look forward to an enhanced experience.
There will be live music, a marketplace, food vendors, a lounge where you can get a boozy beverage along with fire and ice performers.

Tickets for the extraordinary experience will be available soon on the Conservation Halton website.

Name of the activity, event, etc.

Price: TBA

When: December 26, 2021 - February 21, 2022 (weekends and holidays)

Address: Mountsberg Conservation Area, 2259 Milburough Line, Campbellville, ON

Why You Need To Go: It is a dreamy spot for an evening walk and would make for a cute date night.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

Arrowhead Provincial Park’s Skating Trail Will Let You Glide Through A Glistening Forest

Explore a frozen wonderland. ⛸️

@iam_sanah | Instagram, @thepineapplebackpack | Instagram

Instead of a boring loop around the hockey rink, you can glide through a glistening forest within Arrowhead Provincial Park.

This winter, you'll be able to lace up your skates and explore the breathtaking 1.3-kilometre frozen route.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Spectacular Places In Ontario That Will Make You Feel Like You’re Experiencing Winter In Europe

Time to plan your staycation! 😍

@emscourtney | Instagram, @selinaren0905 | Instagram

Are you dreaming about your next vacation? There's no need to leave the province; you can feel like you're experiencing winter in Europe at these spectacular places in Ontario.

Only a short drive away, you can explore a village that will make you feel like you're on a ski trip in the Alps or stroll down a cobbled street that is similar to those you'd find in London.

Keep Reading Show less

Blue Mountain's 'Ridge Runner' Coaster Lets You Race Down The Slopes At Up To 42-km/hr

The fun 1-km ride takes you through a glistening forest! ❄️

@rovita.m | Instagram, Courtesy of Blue Mountain Resort

Forget about tobogganing. If you want an exhilarating ride this winter, you need to try Blue Mountain's Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster, where you can race down the slopes.

The one-kilometre track is full of twists and turns as you speed past the snow-covered landscape at speeds up to 42-kilometres per hour.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Ontario Winter Date Ideas That Are Perfect If You Love Holiday Magic

It's the most romantic time of the year! 💖

@phanieeeyak | Instagram, @deep.dhaliwal__ | Instagram

'Tis the season to meet under the mistletoe. Here are seven Ontario winter date ideas perfect for any couple who loves all the magic the holiday season brings.

Instead of watching another Hallmark Christmas movie, you can make it a winter to remember by spending quality time with your special person. It is time to shake things up instead of the typical dinner out or Netflix marathon.

Keep Reading Show less