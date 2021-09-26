This Magnificent Trail Near Toronto Takes You Through Colourful Trees To A Hidden Lookout
Gaze over a valley of red and orange.
This stunning spot near Toronto transforms into a fall paradise each year, and it's a wonderful place to take in the colours.
Fleetwood Creek Natural Area is located about an hour and a half from Toronto in Kawartha Lakes. With rolling hills, wetlands, mature forests and trickling streams, you can completely immerse yourself in nature here.
The 2.2-kilometre Valley Trail will take you on a scenic loop through the area, and just a short way along the path, you'll come across the observation deck.
The platform gazes out over the colourful landscape and gives you a spectacular view of the autumn colours.
The rest of the trail leads through hills and towering trees. You can also explore two other trails in the area for a longer adventure.
Fleetwood Creek Natural Area
Price: Free
Address: 902 Ballyduff Rd., Pontypool, ON
Why You Need To Go: Gaze over a valley of fall colours at this scenic spot near Toronto.
