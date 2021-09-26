Trending Tags

This Magnificent Trail Near Toronto Takes You Through Colourful Trees To A Hidden Lookout

Gaze over a valley of red and orange.

This Magnificent Trail Near Toronto Takes You Through Colourful Trees To A Hidden Lookout
@arshiyachoudhury | Instagram, @natonthetrail | Instagram

This stunning spot near Toronto transforms into a fall paradise each year, and it's a wonderful place to take in the colours.

Fleetwood Creek Natural Area is located about an hour and a half from Toronto in Kawartha Lakes. With rolling hills, wetlands, mature forests and trickling streams, you can completely immerse yourself in nature here.

The 2.2-kilometre Valley Trail will take you on a scenic loop through the area, and just a short way along the path, you'll come across the observation deck.

The platform gazes out over the colourful landscape and gives you a spectacular view of the autumn colours.

The rest of the trail leads through hills and towering trees. You can also explore two other trails in the area for a longer adventure.

Fleetwood Creek Natural Area

Price: Free

Address: 902 Ballyduff Rd., Pontypool, ON

Why You Need To Go: Gaze over a valley of fall colours at this scenic spot near Toronto.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

