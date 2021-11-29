Trending Tags

Canadian Tire’s Cyber Monday Sale Includes 75% Off Kitchen Must-Haves & So Much More

You can score huge savings on winter tires, electronics, vacuums and Christmas decor. 🎄

Sarayuth Punnasuriyaporn | Dreamstime, Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If Black Friday wasn't enough, Canadian Tire's Cyber Monday sale should cover all your bases. Now until December 2, you can save up to 75% on thousands of items.

You can deck the halls and save up to 50% on Christmas decorations. This includes Christmas trees like the NOMA Pre-Lit Kensington Christmas Tree on sale for $199.99 (originally $399.99), and the For Living Inglis Pre-lit Incandescent Christmas Tree on sale for $49.99 (originally $99.99).

You can find other items like these For Living Outdoor 300 Mini LED Lights half-off now for only $29.99. These lights give off a warm white glow and can be hung either indoors or outdoors.

All kitchen must-haves are up to 75% off right now, including the PADERNO Canadian Signature Stainless Steel Cookware Set for $299.99 (originally $999.99) and the T-fal Hard Titanium Cookware Set for $119.99 (originally $499.99).

If you haven't already bought an air fryer, you can find one on sale at Canadian Tire for as little as $74.99. The store carries all the top brands like T-fal, MASTER Chef and Ninja.

Just like on Black Friday, you can continue to save 60% on tools and hardware. So, if you're planning on getting some repairs down around the house, something like the Mastercraft Socket Set on sale for $129.99 (originally $399.99) is nice to have on deck. You can also get the Mastercraft 2.5A Oscillating Multi-Tool with Accessory Kit on sale for $69.99 (originally $159.99). Shoppers love using it for close-cutting corners and hard-to-reach places.

To get your home in tip-top shape when family comes over for holiday dinners, you can score vacuums and other floor care products up to 50% off right now. The top-rated BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser PetPro Upright Vacuum Cleaner is on sale for $269.99 (originally $539.99). You're getting a great discount you won't find anywhere else.

You can also save big on robot vacuums like the Shark IQ XL Robot Self-Empty Bagless Robot Vacuum Cleaner on sale for $399.99 (originally $699.99) and the iRobot i3 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $399.99 (originally $499.99). These robot vacuums are great to turn on when you're too busy working throughout the day.

If you're the type of person who loves to splurge on the latest and greatest electronics for the holidays, Canadian Tire is offering discounts of up to 60%. You can treat yourself to the 43-inch Hisense 4K Vidaa Smart TV for just $389.99, or the Surrey Electric Media Fireplace for $429.99.

Other notable electronics include the Westclox Sunrise Alarm Clock on sale for $9.99 (originally $29.99) and the Bluehive Ultra-Thin 15W Fast Wireless Charging Pad for a special price of $18.99.

Now that it's snowing in most parts of Canada, you should think about installing your winter tires. You can save up to 25% on winter tires like the Goodyear WinterCommand Light Truck Tire for $256.97 each or the Continental WinterContact SI Plus Tire for $116.19 each.

To shop Canadian Tire's Cyber Monday sale and save up to 75%, visit their website.

