Canadian Tire’s Cyber Monday Sale Includes 75% Off Kitchen Must-Haves & So Much More

We did the work for you and curated this alphabetical list with all the best Cyber Monday deals out there. Whether you're looking for deals on electronics, jewelry, kitchen appliances or clothing, you can find it all right here.
Now until December 5, you can get up to 50% off holiday flowers to decorate your home with.
For a limited time, you can get up to 40% off regular-priced items and all outlet athleticwear with the code BLACKFRIDAY.
Right now, you can get up to 75% off everything sitewide, including new arrivals.
Only until tonight at 11:59 p.m ET, you can score deals on luxury home goods online. Their soft bath towels are next level!
Now until November 30, you can get up to 50% off shoes and bags.
Amazon Canada has had wicked deals all month, but the time has finally come for the deepest markdowns on hundreds of items from electronics to home decor.
The popular clothing brand is offering 30% off both regular-priced and sale items this Cyber Monday. The discount will be applied once you add your items to your cart.
Now until November 30, you can get up to 70% off super cute apparel and accessories sitewide. Make sure to check out these adorable short puffer jackets — they're only $45!
Now until December 1, you can save 20% on everything sitewide and 25% off your order of $175 or more with the code CYBERWEEK.
You can save up to 50% on so many stylish clothes and accessories sitewide right now. If you're shopping in-store this weekend, some locations will have extended hours. Shipping is also free today!
For a limited time, you can get 30% off women's joggers, sweats and sleepwear and 20% off everything else. No code is necessary, the discount will be applied once you hit that add to cart.
Now until the end of the day, Away is offering up to 40% off on travel essentials including backpacks and carry-ons.
You can score 50% off your entire Banana Republic purchase today, but some exclusions apply.
Now until the end of the day, you can treat yourself to bath products up to 50% off from Ottawa-based Bathorium both in-store at the Rideau Centre and online.
The bedding brand Benji Sleep is having a 20% off sitewide sale until the end of the day so you can get your hands on a new set of soft sheets. You'll also get free shipping when you spend over $150.
Best Buy is one of the most popular stores that Canadians shop at during Black Friday weekend because you can find a ton of great deals. You can literally save thousands on a single item like a TV.
Blinkist offers summaries and key insights on thousands of nonfiction books, making dry or difficult reads easier to digest. You can get a seven-day free trial and 50% off a yearly premium subscription now until November 29.
Just like at Aéropostale, everything is up to 75% off. This includes shackets, cardigans, hoodies and more winter fashion.
Today, f you spend $1,000 or more you can score a FREE pair of diamond studs. Orders under $1,000 will receive a surprise gift, too.
Today, you can get 40% off everything sitewide with the code BF40. Looking to stock up on a few basic tees? They're all $11 right now!
You can find some hot deals on kitchen appliances, vacuums and electronics, with some items up to 75% off.
Now until December 2, you can save up to $400 on cameras and lenses.
Now until November 30, you can get 10% off one phone case, 20% off two phone cases, and 25% off if you buy three.
With the code BLACKFRIDAYCA, you can get up to $650 off mattresses and 15% off everything else. This offer is only valid until November 30.
Today, you can use the code FREEFRAME to get 90% off frames and 40% off lenses, with a second frame FREE.
Clinique is having their biggest sale of the year with 30% off everything sitewide and 60% off their Even Better Skin Set. Make sure to use the code SWEET30 at checkout. If you spend over $105, you'll get to choose one free full-size product on their best sellers list.
Now's the time to buy a lavish handbag. You can save 70% on a variety of purses and accessories and enjoy free shipping on all orders.
You can already get 25% off just about everything but now you can get 50% off door crasher items starting at just $8.50. Now until December 13, shipping is free when you spend $200 or more.
Now until December 4, you can get your first month of Coursera Plus for just $1.27 (originally $74). With this subscription, you'll get access to over 90% of all the courses they offer.
Calling all tea lovers! You can enjoy up to 70% off everything sitewide today.
Now until November 29, you can get up to 70% off almost everything in-store and online.
Now that it's Cyber Monday, it's finally time to get that Dyson product off of your wish list and into your home. Now until December 2, you can save on select Dyson products or receive a free product with purchase.
Now until December 1, you can save up to $60 on ecobee Smart Thermostats, $30 on SmartCameras and $25 on sensors.
With the code CYBER2021, you can save 20% on just about every course and program from leading universities and companies around the world.
Today, this sustainability-focused Canadian clothing store is offering 20% off select styles. No promo code is required; the discount will automatically be applied to the eligible items in your cart.
Cyber Monday is the perfect time to save on more splurge-worthy items like a new mattress, and ENDY is offering 10% off on all their bedding products right now.
Known for their ethically-produced denim, Everlane is offering up to 40% off their top winter styles. Items start at just $26.
The sustainable Canadian brand is having a 30% off sitewide sale and all you have to do is use the code CYBER30 to secure your discount. You can also find flash sales on some bestselling items that'll save you up to 50%.
Right now you can buy one, get one 50% off with some exclusions on super-stylish clothes and accessories.
Now until December 3, the Canadian mattress company is offering 40% off adjustable base bundles, 30% off all mattresses plus two FREE luxury pillows with your purchase. You can also get a FREE weighted blanket when you spend $1,000 or more.
Now until December 1, you can save 65% on frames using the code EARLY65 and 40% off designer glasses or sunglasses with the code DESIGNER40. You can buy one get one free on glasses and sunglasses using the code BOGOFREE and get 25% off contact lenses using the code CONTACTS25.
Did someone say luxury chocolate? You can buy one, get one 50% off sitewide today with the code CYBER.
Right now you can score 20% off trendy and affordable fashion, including this super cute knit sweater that's now just $27.99.
Today, you can get up to 50% stylish menswear, including jackets, sweaters and shoes.
You can get up to 60% just about everything sitewide today — and if you order two items, you'll get a free Elmer Beanie!
Now until December 5, you can save big on tools, home appliances and so much more.
Today, you can save up to $500 on select HP laptops! If you've been wanting to upgrade all year, now's the time to do it.
For a limited time, you can save up to 50% off while items last, including stocking stuffers, toys and electronics.
Now until December 2, you can save up to $570 on select robot vacuums and bundles including the Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum and the Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum, which we had the chance to review earlier this month.
Today, you can get up to 30% off everything site-wide and score FREE gifts with purchase.
You can get up to 50% off just about everything at Kate Spade with the code CYBERMON.
If you're a Kiehl's Loyalty Member, you can get 25% off everything online and 30% off all orders over $150.
You can save up to 20% on everything sitewide, plus up to 50% off warehouse sale exclusives — including their infamous leakproof period underwear.
You can get 40% off pretty much everything today and score free shipping on all orders. No discount code is required.
You can use the code CYBERMONDAY to get 25% off your order and a free gift with purchases over $150.
You can get 20% off everything sitewide and a free nine-piece gift if you spend $75 or more. No code is needed; the discount will apply to items in your cart today.
You can score up to 30% off everything online plus an additional 40% off select items.
Today, you can use code CYBERMONDAY to take an extra 20% off on already-discounted items.
With the code 25CYBER, you can get up to 25% off everything online including makeup, skincare and fragrances.
Right now, you can get up to 60% off adult toys and accessories. You'll also get free shipping from Toronto when you spend $59 or more.
This Cyber Monday, you can still save on popular items like the Align tank and leggings. You can also get the MIRROR home workout system and save $650.
Along with up to 75% off modern lighting and furniture, you can also score a free gift with select purchases.
Today is the last day to get two annual MasterClass memberships for the price of one.
Looking for a gorgeous new piece of minimalist jewelry? Today, you can get 20% off everything when you spend $150 or more.
For a limited time, you can save up to 70% on clothes and accessories plus an extra 15% with code CYBERYAY.
This activewear company based in Toronto is offering up to 75% off sitewide today.
You can save hundreds of dollars on select laptops and other electronic devices this Cyber Monday at Microsoft Canada, including $500 off select Surface Pro 7 products.
You can get up to $130 off all Vertuo Next and Pixie coffee machines, plus get a $25 coffee credit when you add a minimum of 50 capsules to your cart.
Now until November 30, you can get up to 50% off items for women, men, kids and home. This long sleeve bodysuit is now just $17.40 and this silk camisole is only $11!
You can get 50% off just about everything this Cyber Monday, including pajama pants that are now $10 and jeans starting at $20.
For a limited time, you can find huge discounts like the bestselling Always Pan for $125 (originally $195) and the Dinner For Four Bundle for $250 (originally $385).
Right now, you can score up to 30% off stunning jewelry including charms, rings, necklaces and more.
You can get a FREE pair of sunglasses when you buy a phone case today.
You can get $450 of the Peloton+ Bike and $200 off accessories with the purchase of a bike. You can also end the year strong with FREE Peloton classes for two months.
If you're looking for something sparkly at a discounted price, just about everything is up to 50% off right now.
This awesome language-learning subscription service is offering a seven-day free trial and 50% off your first month. You'll get full access, unlimited device uses and you'll be able to share it with up to three household members.
Now until December 1, you can save $20 on select Readers and get free shipping. Customers who like to spread the cost over the holidays can pay in installments using Afterpay.
You can save 50% on just about everything today with the code CYBERMON.
Today, you can get 50% off best-selling beauty products. There's also a 25% off sale on all FENTY Beauty and Fenty Skin products.
This Canadian hosiery brand makes tights and accessories out of a really unique fabric that's "nearly indestructible" and you can save up to 60% on everything online.
With the code CM20, you can get an extra 20% off dresses, pyjamas, coats and more (including these gorgeous silk pillowcases).
Now until December 1, you can get up to 50% off select styles if you're looking to stock up on denim.
For a limited time, you can get up to $200 off all purchases, along with 15% off sitewide. If you buy a pillow, you can score a second one for FREE, too.
Today, you can get up to 50% off designer clothes at Simons today, as well as $25 off any $250 purchase made on their app.
From activewear and undergarments to faux-leather leggings, you can get 20% off everything sitewide now until November 30.
Now until December 1, you can find a ton of tech deals including $600 off this Samsung Smart TV and up to $150 off all FitBits.
For a limited time, you can save up to 50% on laptops, computer accessories and even cell phones right now.
Today's your last chance to shop for comfy and stylish basics. You can get 75% off select footwear, up to 50% off select CORE clothing and 25% off CORE footwear.
If toilet paper just isn't cutting it for you anymore, you're in luck. You can save 40% on bidet attachments with the code CYBERBUMDAY.
With the code MONDAY, you can save 40% sitewide and 50% on select products. If you spend $80, you'll get a FREE gift with your purchase.
Today, you can get 25% off all Vichy beauty products, plus a free gift box if you spend $60 or more. No promo code is necessary; the discount will automatically apply once the items are in your cart.
Today, you can get up to 70% off select styles with the code CYBER21.
Right now you can find hundreds of deals on a huge range of products, including electronics, kitchen appliances, beauty and more.
If you're obsessed with YETI's outdoor products, then you'll be stoked about what they have in store this Cyber Monday. Instead of a typical sale, you'll be able to find a limited assortment of rare and normally unavailable YETI products until they sell out.
You can get 20% off everything sitewide or 25% off a purchase of $150 or more plus four FREE deluxe samples and a FREE full-sized lipstick with a pouch when you use YSLCYBER.