Canadian Tire’s Black Friday Sale Is On Now With So Many Popular Items Up To 75% Off

Get up to 70% off kitchen appliances, 60% off tools, 50% off toys and so much more.

Colin Temple | Dreamstime, Canadian Tire Facebook

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

It's the moment we've all been waiting for: Canadian Tire's Black Friday sale is finally here. The discounts are extremely impressive this year.

While the giant retailer has been dropping early Black Friday deals throughout the month of November, the sale happening now until November 28 is not one to miss.

You can get up to 70% off kitchen appliances including the best-selling T-fal Easy Fry Digital XL Air Fryer which is now on sale for $99.99, and the Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine for $89.99. You're saving hundreds of dollars!

The buck doesn't stop there. You can also get up to 60% off tools and hardware. It's the perfect time to stock up on all the items you need for that home reno project you plan on completing over the winter break. For instance, the best-selling DEWALT Cordless Hammer Drill & Impact Driver Combo Kit is now on sale for $199.99.

If you have little ones to shop for this holiday season, now's the time to buy them all presents. You can get up to 50% off kids' toys including action figures, building sets and remote control toy cars. The Canadian Tire website allows you to shop by age and price to find the perfect toy in a matter of minutes, so you're not scrolling for hours on end.

To make sure your home is in tip-top shape for the holidays, you can find what you're looking for — and on sale, too — at Canadian Tire.

Right now you can save 50% on all sorts of Christmas decor. The 7-foot NOMA Pre-Lit LED Henry Fir Christmas Tree is now on sale for $199.99, and the 7-foot NOMA Pre-Lit Colour-Changing Bennet Pencil Christmas Treeis on sale for $119.99 This one's great for small spaces since it's only 26-inches wide.

You can also score outdoor Christmas decorations on sale, too, like the CANVAS Whimsical Mama and Baby Bears on sale for $149.99 and the 5-foot CANVAS LED Arctic White Snowman for $112.99 that'll really wow your neighbours.

The other great thing about shopping Canadian Tire's Black Friday sale online is that you don't have to compete with a huge crowd over certain items. We've all seen Jingle All The Way, right?

To shop Canadian Tire's Black Friday sale and save up to 75% off, visit their website.

This KitchenAid Stand Mixer Is 45% Off Today & This Deal Is Too Good To Be True

You can save a whopping $330.99 when you buy it on Amazon Canada.

KtichenAid

We're in the thick of Black Friday and you're probably a little overwhelmed by all the sales today. Don't worry! We're keeping our eyes and ears out for the best deals on literally everything you could possibly want for the holidays.

Reebok Canada's Black Friday Sale Includes 50% Off & Free Gifts In Stores

You can get a pair of the Classic Leather sneakers for just $60.

@reebokcanada | Instagram

One of the best Black Friday deals today is Reebok Canada's 50% off sitewide sale. Thousand of items are marked down including women's, men's and children's shoes and apparel. All you have to do is use the code BLACKFRI at checkout.

The Best Black Friday Clothing Deals You Can Get RN If Your Whole Wardrobe Needs A Refresh

Today is a treat yourself kind of day. 🛍️

@nordstromcanada | Instagram, @harryroseninc | Instagram

The early bird gets the worm when it comes to scoring the best fashion deals on Black Friday. More often than not, the size you want is the first to go out of stock, so perhaps it's best to act fast when you spot something you love and truly need.

The Best Black Friday Jewelry Deals In Canada That'll Make You Say 'I Do,' Even If No One Asked

So many options! 💍

@brilliantearth | Instagram, @bluenilediamond | Instagram

Whether you're shopping for yourself or looking for a particularly special gift this holiday season, Black Friday is the perfect time of year to splurge on jewelry — especially if you're thinking about popping the question sometime soon!

