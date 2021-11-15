Canadian Tire's Early Black Friday Sale Is On Now & You Can Save Up To 85% On Kitchen Appliances

Here are some of the best makeup, skincare, hair and fragrance deals that you can shop right now.
Now until November 18, you can get 20% off sitewide and a luxury seven-piece gift set (a value of $138) when you spend over $150 with the promo code ARMANI11.
You can save up to 52% on gift sets from skincare brand Biossance with free standard shipping on orders over $50.
You can get 30% off everything sitewide and 25% off gift sets with free shipping on all orders. You get three free samples, too. If you spend over $125, you can get a deluxe gift worth $116.
Bushbalm is an Ottawa-based clean skincare brand and will be having a 30% off sitewide sale starting November 24. They'll also be offering surprise giveaways, a free bottle of firming cream on orders of $75 until November 26 and a free travel and discovery kit on Cyber Monday.
You can get a free three-piece set (a value of $148) when you spend over $220 using the code PREMIER. All orders over $50 ship for free and come with three samples.
You can get a customizable six-piece set gift (a value of up to $175) when you spend over $100 using the code HOLIDAY21. You also get three free samples with every order and free shipping over $50.
There are a couple of great hair deals going on at Hali right now including 25% off when you buy two Paul Mitchell hair products with the code PAULSMOOTH or a BOGO deal on Paul Mitchell Color Protect shampoo and conditioner with the code PAUL50. Both are available until November 15, but you can also use code NARCITY to save 20% on everything else.
Now until November 14, you can get 30% everything or 35% off a $150+ purchase. You'll also get a free surprise gift with purchase if you spend over $110 and free shipping and samples when you spend $40 or more.
For a limited time, the hair brand is offering free shipping on all online orders and you can save 10% on a bundle when you use the code BUNDLE at checkout. You can also get 25% off holiday duo gift sets right now.
November 12 is Kiehl's Day and you can save 20% sitewide or 25% on purchases over $125. When you spend $140, you'll get 11 samples of the brand's bestselling products or a free toner if you spend $175 or more.
You can get a holiday box filled with nine full-sized favourites for just $99 (a value of $560) when you spend $85 on the Lancome Canada site. You'll also get free shipping over $50 and three samples.
Right now, you can save 15% on your entire order with the code LFCA15 at checkout. There are over 500 brands available on their website including some like Natasha Denona that are 50% off right now.
If you spend $65 or more, you'll get a free gift but if you spend $75 or more you'll get a free lipstick, too. You can also get 50% off select concealers, lipstick and more when you buy a new foundation.
If you love the lip oils from MERIT, you can get a special four-shade set exclusively from the brand's site for $96 (originally $122) right now.
You can get a free four-piece gift with a bag valued at $82 when you spend $150+ with the code HOLIDAYGIFT. When you spend $100+, you can get a skincare duo with a bag valued at $40 with the code HOLIDAYTRIO. You can also save 50% on select holiday sets.
To celebrate Single's Day, Origins is having a 25% off sitewide sale now until the end of the day on November 12. You'll also get a free five-piece masking set when you spend $65 and a free full-size moisturizer when you spend $100.
Now until November 14, you can get an extra 25,000 PC Optimum Points (a value of $25) when you spend $75 or more.
Shu Uemura is celebrating Lip Week until November 18 and you can get a second FREE lip product when you buy one using the code SHULIP. You can also get 15% off when you buy three or more cleansing oils, plus score free shipping on all orders over $50.
For the remainder of November 12, you can get 50% off mascara 25% off lip products when you use the code SALE at checkout. You can also get a free mini item when you buy three or more products.
You can save 20% when you buy two or more skincare products and free shipping when you spend $60 or more. There's also a flash sale right now and you can get 25% off makeup, tools and fragrances.
The mega-popular minimalistic beauty brand is having a "slowvember" sale where you can save 23% sitewide for the entire month of November with free shipping over $25.
You can save 20% on beauty and skincare favourites from various brands at Well.ca plus free shipping on orders over $35.
This isn't necessarily a Black Friday deal but the Single's Day promo code YSL11 still works at checkout when you spend $135 or more. You'll be able to get a six-piece gift set and 20% off your order. You'll also get three free samples and free shipping if you spend over $50.
There are a ton of deals going on at Yves Rocher RN including build-your-own sets starting at $25, a guaranteed-winning virtual slot machine, free gifts with orders, 40% off products and so much more.