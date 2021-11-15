Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
black friday

Canadian Tire's Early Black Friday Sale Is On Now & You Can Save Up To 85% On Kitchen Appliances

Huge discounts on cookware, appliances & more! 👀

Canadian Tire's Early Black Friday Sale Is On Now & You Can Save Up To 85% On Kitchen Appliances
@tfalusa | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you've been on the hunt for early Black Friday deals, then you're going to be pretty excited about this sale on kitchen products at Canadian Tire.

You can get up to 85% off on cookware, like this PADERNO Classic Cookware Set for $179.99 (originally $599.99), this MASTER Chef Enamel Double Roaster for $38.99 (originally $199.99), this Sabatier Manual 4-in-1 Knife Sharpener for $6.99 (originally $59.99) and so much more.

You can also find deals on even bigger-ticket kitchen appliances, like this T-fal Air Fryer for $99.99 (originally $189.99), this Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine for $89.99 (originally $219.99) and this Cuisinart Stand Mixer for $190.99 (originally $399.99). Just in time for the holidays!

Canadian Tire

Open Grid Scheduler | Flickr

Details: For a limited time, you can get up to 85% off of a huge variety of kitchen products at Canadian Tire. From air fryers and stand mixers to pots and pans, you can really take advantage of these early Black Friday deals and save a ton of money for the holidays.

Find It On CANADIAN TIRE

From Your Site Articles

The Best Early Black Friday Beauty Deals You Can Find In Canada

From brands like Armani Beauty, The Ordinary, Clarins and many more!💄

May Ning | Narcity Media, @lookfantastic_ca | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're a Sephora member, you've already about their holiday savings event that's on now, but did you know a lot of these beauty brands are having their own early Black Friday deals online? Some discounts are even bigger and certain sites have more product selection and offer a ton of free gifts!

Keep Reading Show less

Early Black Friday Deals On Tech & Electronics You Won't Want To Miss In Canada

Save 👏 your 👏 dollars👏!

@bestbuy | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

As brands roll out their latest gift guides, advent calendars and stocking stuffers, it's safe to say that the holiday season in Canada has pretty much arrived.

Keep Reading Show less

You Can Get 50% Off Christmas Trees At Canadian Tire RN & Deck The Halls With Holiday Spirit

Decorations are on sale, too! 🎄

@canadiantire | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you haven't picked up a Christmas tree yet, you're in luck because you can get up to 50% off Christmas trees at Canadian Tire right now.

Keep Reading Show less

You Can Get A Month Of Disney+ Canada For Just $1.99 & Watch 'Shang-Chi' And Other Marvel Movies

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings starring Simu Liu drops Friday, November 12. 🤘

Marvel Entertainment | YouTube

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Have you watched The Mandalorian or Black Widow yet? If you haven't dived into any of the Disney+ offerings, you're missing out! But there's no time like the present to catch up on all the shows and movies that's taken the internet by storm this year.

Keep Reading Show less