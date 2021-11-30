Last-Minute Cyber Monday Deals On TVs, Sound Bars, Espresso Machines & More
There's still time to get a good discount!
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
This Black Friday/Cyber Monday was one for the books. There were so many impressive discounts on TVs, laptops, clothes and even beauty products.
If you missed out on the shopping bonanza, don't worry! There are some last-minute Cyber Monday deals you can still score on everything from electronics to small kitchen appliances.
Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon Canada
Price: $34.99 (
$69.99)
Details: If you have an Amazon Fire TV on your wishlist, you can buy one today and save $35. This device lets you stream over 500,000 movies and TV episodes in vibrant 4K Ultra HD.
$34.99 On AMAZON CANADA
Samsung Sound Bar
Amazon Canada
Price: $128 (
$178)
Details: Those with small TVs who are looking for crisp and clear audio while binge-watching Netflix could benefit from this Samsung sound bar. It has 3D surround sound, powerful bass and one remote to control everything.
$128 On AMAZON CANADA
Samsung 50-inch The Frame LED 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon Canada
Price: $1,298 (
$1,598)
Details: If you missed out on getting a good 4K TV on sale this weekend, there's still time to shop the Samsung Frame TV (in various sizes) on Amazon. This one is designed to look like a real picture frame when you're not watching TV.
$1,298 On AMAZON CANADA
Outbound Men's Lewis Winter Puffer Jacket
Price: $39.99 (
$119.99)
Details: There are two days left to shop Canadian Tire's Cyber Monday sale. You can save up to 70% on tons of popular items, including this black puffer jacket that comes with an adjustable hood.
$39.99 On CANADIAN TIRE
MASTER Chef Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Canadian Tire
Price: $109.99 (
$159.99)
Details: This two-in-one appliance lets you bake, grill, broil, toast, and roast your favourite foods in a matter of minutes. There's still time to shop and save $50 today.
$109.99 On CANADIAN TIRE
Breville Cafe Roma Espresso Maker
Price: $169.99 (
$249.99)
Details: Breville is a respected brand when it comes to espresso makers. This one's on sale and you can get $80 off the original price but for a limited time only.
$169.99 On CANADIAN TIRE
Google Chromecast
Best Buy Canada
Price: $29.99 (
$39.99)
Details: $10 off an item may not seem like a big deal but during the holidays, every dollar counts! This Chromecast allows you to watch all your favourite movies and sports. All you have to do is plug it into your TV's HDMI port to watch content from your smartphone.
$29.99 On BEST BUY CANADA
Dash Aircrisp Air Fryer
Indigo
Price: $55.99 (
$79.99)
Details: There's still time to snag some awesome Cyber Monday deals at Indigo. You can get 30% off small kitchen appliances if you're a plum PLUS member. This adorable mint green air fryer can make all your favourite foods with 80% less oil and far fewer calories than traditional fried foods.
$55.99 On INDIGO
LEVOIT Air Purifier
Amazon Canada
Price: $210 (
$299.97)
Details: An air purifier like this one can clean the air in any room in just 30 minutes. It has a fine preliminary filter that can capture large and small particles like lint, pet hair, dust and pollen. Today's your last chance to save over $80.
$210 On AMAZON CANADA
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.