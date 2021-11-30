Trending Tags

cyber monday

Last-Minute Cyber Monday Deals On TVs, Sound Bars, Espresso Machines & More

There's still time to get a good discount!

Last-Minute Cyber Monday Deals On TVs, Sound Bars, Espresso Machines & More
Kumiko Hirama | Dreamstime,, Roman Samborskyi | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

This Black Friday/Cyber Monday was one for the books. There were so many impressive discounts on TVs, laptops, clothes and even beauty products.

If you missed out on the shopping bonanza, don't worry! There are some last-minute Cyber Monday deals you can still score on everything from electronics to small kitchen appliances.

Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon Canada

Price: $34.99 ($69.99)

Details: If you have an Amazon Fire TV on your wishlist, you can buy one today and save $35. This device lets you stream over 500,000 movies and TV episodes in vibrant 4K Ultra HD.

$34.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Samsung Sound Bar

Amazon Canada

Price: $128 ($178)

Details: Those with small TVs who are looking for crisp and clear audio while binge-watching Netflix could benefit from this Samsung sound bar. It has 3D surround sound, powerful bass and one remote to control everything.

$128 On AMAZON CANADA

Samsung 50-inch The Frame LED 4K UHD Smart TV

Amazon Canada

Price: $1,298 ($1,598)

Details: If you missed out on getting a good 4K TV on sale this weekend, there's still time to shop the Samsung Frame TV (in various sizes) on Amazon. This one is designed to look like a real picture frame when you're not watching TV.

$1,298 On AMAZON CANADA

Outbound Men's Lewis Winter Puffer Jacket

Price: $39.99 ($119.99)

Details: There are two days left to shop Canadian Tire's Cyber Monday sale. You can save up to 70% on tons of popular items, including this black puffer jacket that comes with an adjustable hood.

$39.99 On CANADIAN TIRE

MASTER Chef Air Fryer Toaster Oven

Canadian Tire

Price: $109.99 ($159.99)

Details: This two-in-one appliance lets you bake, grill, broil, toast, and roast your favourite foods in a matter of minutes. There's still time to shop and save $50 today.

$109.99 On CANADIAN TIRE

Breville Cafe Roma Espresso Maker

Price: $169.99 ($249.99)

Details: Breville is a respected brand when it comes to espresso makers. This one's on sale and you can get $80 off the original price but for a limited time only.

$169.99 On CANADIAN TIRE

Google Chromecast

Best Buy Canada

Price: $29.99 ($39.99)

Details: $10 off an item may not seem like a big deal but during the holidays, every dollar counts! This Chromecast allows you to watch all your favourite movies and sports. All you have to do is plug it into your TV's HDMI port to watch content from your smartphone.

$29.99 On BEST BUY CANADA

Dash Aircrisp Air Fryer

Indigo

Price: $55.99 ($79.99)

Details: There's still time to snag some awesome Cyber Monday deals at Indigo. You can get 30% off small kitchen appliances if you're a plum PLUS member. This adorable mint green air fryer can make all your favourite foods with 80% less oil and far fewer calories than traditional fried foods.

$55.99 On INDIGO

LEVOIT Air Purifier

Amazon Canada

Price: $210 ($299.97)

Details: An air purifier like this one can clean the air in any room in just 30 minutes. It has a fine preliminary filter that can capture large and small particles like lint, pet hair, dust and pollen. Today's your last chance to save over $80.

$210 On AMAZON CANADA

