Toronto's Iceland Fest Lets You Sip Volcano-Themed Drinks & Skate Like You're In Reykjavik

The entire event is free!

Taste Of Iceland | Handout, Taste Of Iceland

Iceland isn't so far away after all thanks to this event in Toronto.

Taste of Iceland is returning to the city for a 10th year on December 2, and you can take part in all sorts of free, Nordic-inspired activities.

The four-day festival aims to celebrate Icelandic culture through different experiences like film, cocktails, and skating.

Taste Of Iceland | Handout

Some events include an Elemental Sound Bath, where you'll enjoy some meditation and take-home mud masks from Blue Lagoon Skincare, as well as a skate night with an Icelandic DJ and volcano-inspired cocktails.

There will be a chance to win prizes throughout the festival, and all events are free. You can pre-register online, but activities are first-come, first-served.

Enjoy a little getaway to Iceland without leaving Toronto this month.

Taste of Iceland

Price: Free

When: December 2 to 5, 2021

Address: Multiple locations in Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're on an Iceland vacation at this festival, which offers tons of free events.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

