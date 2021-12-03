Toronto's Figure-Eight Skating Trail Is Returning & You Can Glide Through An Art Exhibit
It's time to lace up! The Bentway Skating Trail is reopening in Toronto on December 18, and this year, you'll be taken on a brand new adventure.
The 220-metre loop runs beneath the Gardiner Expressway and is shaped like a figure-eight.
This season, you can glide your way through a winter art exhibit called Moving with Joy by artist Maureen Gruben. The experience features giant sleds as well as photo and video depicting daily northern life.
Warm drinks like coffee, tea, and hot chocolate will be available to purchase so you can keep cozy.
The rink is free, and no registration is required. The venue also offers skate rentals and sharpening, as well as free skating lessons and free skate rental nights.
