Brampton Has A Skating Trail Where You Can Glide Through A Glistening Holiday Wonderland

It looks straight out of a Christmas movie! ⛸️

@chrstndk | Instagram, @citybrampton | Instagram

It is time to lace up your skates. Brampton has a skating trail where you can glide past a sparkling wonderland this winter.

The Winter Lights Festival isn't the only thing to see within Gage Park; you'll also want to explore the enchanting outdoor skating trail.

Along the frozen path, you'll be able to skate past festive holiday decor everywhere you look.

Exploring this local gem feels like a scene from a Hallmark Christmas movie, as it's just so breathtaking, especially at night when you can see the twinkling lights.

This winter, it's open daily between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., and no reservations are required.

If you don't own a pair of skates, it is also possible to rent some within the park for $10 for two hours.

Gage Park outdoor skating trail

Price: Free (two-hour skate rental $10)

Address: Gage Park, 45 Main St. S., Brampton, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can have a magical evening skating past colourful lights.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

