Brampton Has A Skating Trail Where You Can Glide Through A Glistening Holiday Wonderland

Vetta Nordic Spa
Price: Rates to be posted soon
When: Opens December 2021
Address: 3210 Line, 3 Line N., Oro-Medonte, ON
Why You Need To Go: It is a brand new oasis in the Horseshoe Valley that plans to open in December 2021. You'll be surrounded by nature as you relax in steam rooms, saunas, salt scrub showers, cold pools, warm pools and relaxation areas.
Website
Elora Mill Hotel & Spa
Price: $75+
Address: 77 Mill St. W., Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: It is on a cliff overlooking the Grand River, and the historic mill features a spa and outdoor pool. You can relax in saunas, steam rooms and an outdoor hot tub, plus a spa café.
Website
Ste. Anne's, A Halimand Hill Spa
Price: $250+
Address: 1009 Massey Rd., Grafton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll be able to relax in steam rooms and hydrotherapy pools, with access to nearby hiking trails, and restaurants.
Website
Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain
Price: $75+
Address: 152 Grey County Rd. 21, The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: Hidden in a forest of maple and pine is a luxury destination featuring steam baths, saunas, cold showers, Nordic waterfalls and cozy relaxation areas. There are many outdoor activities to enjoy in the area for all seasons and a bistro for meals on site.
Website
Thermëa Spa Village
Price: Rates to be posted soon
When: Opening in 2022 (Exact date TBA)
Address: 4015 Cochrane St., Whitby, ON
Why You Need To Go: A new Nordic Spa village is coming soon, featuring seven outdoor pools, eight saunas, a saltwater floatation pool, three restaurants, relaxation areas and fire pits. It is a sister spa to the well-known Nordik Spa-Nature in Chelsea, Quebec.
Website
100 Fountain Spa, Pillar & Post
Price: $55+
Address: 48 John St. W., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: This spa resort access includes a heated indoor pool, hot tub, outdoor pool, hot spring pool, fitness centre and fireplace lounge.
Website
Uppliva Sauna and Steam
Price: $60+
Address: 1140 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Uppliva is nestled in the trendy Hintonburg neighbourhood, offering a traditional sauna and steam circuit, including a cold plunge pool. You could lose hours hanging out in the cozy hammocks chair relaxing with a tea by the fireplace.
Website
Langdon Hall, Country House Hotel & Spa
Price: $70+ (treatment booking required to visit)
Address: 1 Langdon Dr., Cambridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're relaxing in an English Country garden. Wander the walking trails, play a game of croquet, or hangout by the lily pond. They have a sauna. steam room and whirlpool to enjoy. Open to non-guests during weekdays, or you can add an overnight stay.
Website
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.