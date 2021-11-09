Trending Tags

Ontario's New Christmas Drive-Thru Has A Blizzard Tunnel & Glowing Winter Wonderland

You can explore nearly 2 kilometres of holiday magic.

Ontario's New Christmas Drive-Thru Has A Blizzard Tunnel & Glowing Winter Wonderland
Magic of Lights

This new holiday drive-thru in Ontario lets you get festive without freezing. Magic of Lights is opening a new location in London this season in addition to its Ottawa attraction.

The event is transforming Longwoods Road Conservation Area into a dazzling winter wonderland starting November 19.

The 1.8-kilometre illuminated trail will take you through a Blizzard Tunnel, Winter Wonderland, Toyland, and more.

You'll pass by tons of holiday-themed displays alight with LED technology and animations.

Tickets are available online, so start your engine and take a trip along a dazzling Christmas trail this season.

Magic of Lights

Price: $23 + per vehicle

When: November 19, 2021 to January 2, 2022

Address: 8348 Longwoods Rd., Mount Brydges, ON

Why You Need To Go: This new lights show will take you through a snowy tunnel and past glowing displays.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

