Toronto's Glittery Christmas Lounge Has Free Winter Cocktails & Gift Wrapping Stations
You can warm up with spiked hot chocolate.
If your gift wrapping looks like it was done by the Grinch, then you'll want to head to this holiday pop-up in Toronto.
The Gift of Patrón is a sparkly Christmas lounge in Yorkville running on select days until December 12.
You can sip a complimentary winter cocktail while getting your shopping wrapped for free.
The pop-up is filled with cozy seating and twinkling lights to put you in the festive spirit.
There are three drink options to choose from — the Winter Spiced Margarita, Añejo Old Fashioned, and Reposado Hot Chocolate.
The gift-wrapping stations are complete with recyclable paper and a wax seal, and you can let the pros handle the work while you enjoy your beverage. Cocktail kits are available to purchase onsite, and all guests must be legal drinking age to attend the event.
Gift Of Patron Holiday Pop-Up
Price: Free
When: December 9 to 11 — 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., December 12 — 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: 136 Yorkville Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Sip a free festive drink while getting your gifts wrapped at this holiday pop-up.
