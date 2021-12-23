Trending Tags

christmas in toronto

8 Outdoor Activities Around Toronto That You Can Enjoy Over The Holidays

Bundle up and get festive.

8 Outdoor Activities Around Toronto That You Can Enjoy Over The Holidays
@countrybrightca | Instagram, @adrianaracu | Instagram

If you're looking for something fun to do over the holidays (aside from eating turkey and opening presents), then you'll want to visit these outdoor festive events in Toronto.

You can wander through glowing tunnels, sip mulled wine, and glide along an icy trail at these spots that are full of holiday cheer.

The Bentway Skate Trail

Price: Free

When: Opening December 22, 2021

Address: 250 Fort York Blvd., Toronto ON

Why You Need To Go: The figure-eight ice trail beneath the Gardiner Expressway has returned, and this year, you can glide through an art exhibit.

Website

Country Bright

Price: $20 per adult

When: Until January 2, 2022

Address: 8560 Tremaine Rd., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: This historic village is lit with thousands of lights, and you can wander through luminous displays and see ice sculptures and snow globes.

Website

Nights of Lights

Price: $19.99 per adult

When: Until January 2, 2022

Address: 80 Interchange Way, Vaughan, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can wander through glowing tunnels and glittering displays at this walk-thru event which even has a Christmas market.

Website

Light Up The Square

Price: Free

When: Until January 2, 2022

Address: 300 City Centre Dr., Mississauga, ON

Why You Need To Go: Celebration Square is full of festivities, and you can skate, explore glowing art installations, indulge in treats, and more.

Website

The Distillery Winter Village

Price: $8 per adult on select days

When: Until December 31, 2021

Address: Distillery District, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Step into a sparkling holiday wonderland at the Distillery District this season. You can sip boozy hot chocolate, indulge in tasty treats, and get some photos by the installations.

Website

Snow Magic

Price: $45 + per vehicle

When: Until January 16, 2022

Address: Ontario Place's East Island, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This immersive drive-thru experience takes you on a journey past giant installations and through a crystal cave.

Website

WinterFest

Price: $29.99 + per person

When: Until December 31, 2021

Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON

Why You Need To Go: WinterFest has turned Canada's Wonderland into a sparkling Christmas town, and you can take part in all sorts of festive activities like skating and funnel cake eating.

Website

Winter Wonders

Price: $19.50 per person (free for RBG Members)

When: Until January 9, 2022

Address: 680 Plains Rd. W., Burlington, ON

Why You Need To Go: Stroll through a twinkling garden and explore different installations along the Royal Botanical Garden's illuminated trail.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

8 Toronto Bars That Are Still Open For You To Grab A Holiday Drink

Cheers! 🥂

Cheers! 🥂

@mxrahimi | Instagram, @lobby.ca | Instagram

If all you want for Christmas is a good cocktail, then you can head to one of these Toronto bars and enjoy some boozy beverages this holiday season.

These spots are still open for service on select days, but be sure to check for updated holiday hours before visiting.

This Tiny Christmas Village Near Toronto Is Like Stepping Into Snowy Hogsmeade

It comes with some Harry Potter vibes. ✨

@caitlinbradleyy | Instagram, @lostboystudio | Instagram

While your Hogwarts letter may not have arrived, you can still enjoy a little piece of magic by visiting this tiny Christmas village near Toronto.

Village Square Burlington is a charming collection of shops and eateries with old-time, European vibes.

This Christmas Cocktail In Toronto Made The Internet Swoon & It's Back For Another Year

People were reaching out about the drink from all over the world.

@cheerstohappyhour| Instagram, @missthingshawaiian | Instagram

A Christmas-themed cocktail in Toronto that received some major love across the globe is back for another year, so set your eggnog aside.

Little Snowflake is a festive drink that was first created in 2019 as part of Hawaiian resto Miss Thing's holiday menu. The beverage, which features a tiny snowman in the bottom of a collins glass, was shared around the world and recreated by bartenders in different countries, and you can enjoy it again at Miss Thing's this season.

7 Farms Near Toronto That Have Turned Into Cute Little Christmas Villages This Season

Time for a festive road trip!

Time for a festive road trip!

@pinglesfarm | Instagram, @megbeckk | Instagram

These farms around Toronto have transformed into the sweetest holiday villages this season, and they're worth a road trip.

You can indulge in Christmas-themed treats, enjoy wagon rides through the snow, and more at these festive places.

