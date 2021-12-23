8 Outdoor Activities Around Toronto That You Can Enjoy Over The Holidays
Bundle up and get festive.
If you're looking for something fun to do over the holidays (aside from eating turkey and opening presents), then you'll want to visit these outdoor festive events in Toronto.
You can wander through glowing tunnels, sip mulled wine, and glide along an icy trail at these spots that are full of holiday cheer.
The Bentway Skate Trail
Price: Free
When: Opening December 22, 2021
Address: 250 Fort York Blvd., Toronto ON
Why You Need To Go: The figure-eight ice trail beneath the Gardiner Expressway has returned, and this year, you can glide through an art exhibit.
Country Bright
Price: $20 per adult
When: Until January 2, 2022
Address: 8560 Tremaine Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This historic village is lit with thousands of lights, and you can wander through luminous displays and see ice sculptures and snow globes.
Nights of Lights
Price: $19.99 per adult
When: Until January 2, 2022
Address: 80 Interchange Way, Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can wander through glowing tunnels and glittering displays at this walk-thru event which even has a Christmas market.
Light Up The Square
Price: Free
When: Until January 2, 2022
Address: 300 City Centre Dr., Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: Celebration Square is full of festivities, and you can skate, explore glowing art installations, indulge in treats, and more.
The Distillery Winter Village
Price: $8 per adult on select days
When: Until December 31, 2021
Address: Distillery District, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Step into a sparkling holiday wonderland at the Distillery District this season. You can sip boozy hot chocolate, indulge in tasty treats, and get some photos by the installations.
Snow Magic
Price: $45 + per vehicle
When: Until January 16, 2022
Address: Ontario Place's East Island, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This immersive drive-thru experience takes you on a journey past giant installations and through a crystal cave.
WinterFest
Price: $29.99 + per person
When: Until December 31, 2021
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: WinterFest has turned Canada's Wonderland into a sparkling Christmas town, and you can take part in all sorts of festive activities like skating and funnel cake eating.
Winter Wonders
Price: $19.50 per person (free for RBG Members)
When: Until January 9, 2022
Address: 680 Plains Rd. W., Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: Stroll through a twinkling garden and explore different installations along the Royal Botanical Garden's illuminated trail.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
