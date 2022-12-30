Toronto’s Distillery District Is Getting Its First New Year's Event With Dazzling Fireworks
The restaurants and Winter Village cabins will be open until midnight.
You can ring in the new year in a magical way at this Toronto event. The Distillery District is hosting its first New Year's Eve celebration and it will light up your night.
New Year's Eve at the Distillery is taking place on December 31 from 4 p.m. until midnight. Hosted by Devo Brown (Breakfast Television co-host) and DJ Clymaxxx (from KiSS 92.5), the event features musicians, shopping, boozy drinks, and even a dazzling fireworks show.
From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. you can get groovy to music from the DJ. Other musicians will perform until midnight when the fireworks display will take place in Trinity Square.
The Winter Village cabins will remain open until midnight and the Distillery restaurants will also be open until midnight so you can enjoy a last meal of 2022.
Tickets are available online and cost $11 per person between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. and $20 per person from 9 p.m. to midnight (which includes party favours).
The Distillery Winter Village will be running until December 31 this year, so if you missed out on the magic during the Christmas rush, you still have time to visit.
The village opens at noon every day and tons of activations will be available, including the vendor cabins, photo ops, Christmas tree, and outdoor bars.
If you're looking for more New Year's Eve fireworks in Toronto, you can enjoy a sparkling display at the waterfront or online.
New Year's Eve at the Distillery
Price: $11 + per person
When: December 31, 2022 from 4 p.m. to midnight
Address: 55 Mill St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy fireworks and more at the Distillery District's first New Year's event.
