Toronto Has Dazzling New Year's Eve Fireworks & Here's How To See Them
These spots have amazing views of the show.
The new year is almost here and you can ring in 2023 by watching the sky light up with fireworks in Toronto. The city is hosting a dazzling display on December 31, 2022, and here's where to go if you want to see them.
There are two 15-minute synchronized firework shows happening at midnight at the downtown waterfront. You can see the high-altitude fireworks from any spot that overlooks the city's inner harbour.
Some suggested viewing places are:
- Ireland Park
- Toronto Music Garden
- HTO Park
- HTO Park W.
- Harbourfront Centre grounds
- Harbour Square Park
- Sugar Beach Park
- Water’s Edge Promenade
If you'd rather enjoy the show from the warmth of your home, you can tune into a livestream set to music on the City's CultureTO YouTube channel.
As for getting to the fireworks, the TTC is offering free service from 7 p.m. on December 31 to 8 a.m on January 1. This means you won't need to tap your PRESTO card or purchase a ticket to ride.
There are some road closures to be aware of while travelling in the city tonight. Queens Quay West (eastbound between Bathurst Street and Yonge Street) and Queens Quay East (eastbound between Yonge Street and Lower Sherbourne Street) will be closed between 10 p.m. on December 31 and 1 a.m. on January 1.
You can also head to the Distillery District and enjoy its first ever New Year's Eve celebration. There will be fireworks, music, and more, and you can also shop from the Winter Village cabins until midnight.
