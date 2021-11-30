Trending Tags

Toronto
christmas in toronto
christmas in toronto

You're Basically An Elf If You've Done At Least 8 Of These 14 Holiday Activities In Toronto

How many can you check off the list?

You're Basically An Elf If You've Done At Least 8 Of These 14 Holiday Activities In Toronto
@moniiqueoi | Instagram, @rvmatienzo | Instagram

If you live for gingerbread houses, twinkling lights, and snowy streets, chances are you've done some of these Christmas activities in Toronto at least once.

There are so many magical experiences to enjoy in the city this time of year, so put on your Santa hat and check some of these events off the list. How many have you already done?

Wandered Through The The Distillery Winter Village

Price: $8 per person on select dates

When: November 18 to December 31, 2021

Address: Distillery District, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Of course, the Toronto Christmas Market, rebranded as The Distillery Winter Village, is a must-visit every holiday season. You can shop from tons of vendors and explore quaint twinkling streets.

Website

Sipped Festive Cocktails At Miracle

Price: 💸💸

When: November 25 to December 26, 2021

Address: 875 Bloor St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you love the holiday season, you'll want to spend your time at this bar. Overflowing with decor and cheer, this spot serves up all sorts of themed cocktails.

Website

Wandered Along A Christmas Trail At Casa Loma

Price: $40+ per person

When: November 25 to December 30, 2021

Address: 1 Austin Terr., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Casa Loma has transformed into an enchanted Christmas palace, and there's so much to see. You can take a 2-kilometre trip through twinkling gardens, themed rooms, and underground tunnels decked out in decor.

Website

Gotten Festive At WinterFest

Price: $29.99 + per person

When: November 13 to December 31, 2021

Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON

Why You Need To Go: Canada's Wonderland is looking different this season, and you'll feel like you're wandering through the North Pole as you explore all that WinterFest has to offer. Don't forget to try the festive funnel cake!

Website

Snapped A Photo By The Eaton Centre Tree

Price: Free

When: Available to the public starting November 19, 2021

Address: 220 Yonge St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This giant, iconic tree has returned to the shopping centre, and this year, you can even decorate it from your phone.

Website

Eaten All The Holiday Treats At Sweaters N' Snowflakes

Price: Free admission

When: Select days from December 3 to 26, 2021

Address: 621 Richmond St, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Toronto's festive pop-up is returning, and you can eat treats like gingerbread poutine and sip mulled wine in a sparkling winter wonderland.

Website

Stepped Inside A Christmas Fairytale

Price: $35 + per adult

When: Opening November 20, 2021

Address: 1 Yonge St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Immersive Nutcracker lets you experience the classic tale in a new way, and you can see the story unfold through massive projections that fill up the room.

Website

Shopped At The Toronto Zoo

Price: $5.50 per person

When: Select dates from November 19 to December 23, 2021

Address: 2000 Meadowvale Rd., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Toronto Zoo is lighting up with a twinkling Christmas market where you can shop for all sorts of goodies.

Website

Stopped By The Bay Windows

Price: Free

When: Starting November 5, 2021

Address: 176 Yonge St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Bay has turned its windows into a holiday wonderland for another year, and you can see a frosty Snow-Making Department and more.

Website

Driven Along The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail

Price: $25 per vehicle

When: November 13 to December 23, 2021

Address: 1000 Murray Ross Pkwy., North York, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can experience all the Christmas cheer without leaving your car at this trail, which includes giant snow globes and a trip through the North Pole.

Website

Explored Polar Winter Festival

Price: $19.99 per adult

When: November 25 to December 26, 2021

Address: Bandshell Park, Exhibition Grounds, 210 Princes' Blvd., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This massive new festival comes with a little market, giant installations, a boozy lounge, and tons of photo ops.

Website

Visited The Christmas Market At Stackt

Price: Free

When: November 23 to December 31, 2021

Address: 28 Bathurst St. Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Stackt is getting festive with its Holiday Hills event, and you can enjoy live music, Crokicurl, shopping, and so much more.

Website

Sipped The Day Away At The Thirsty Elf

Price: $16+ per cocktail

When: Thursday to Saturday, November 19 to December 18, 2021

Address: 100 Front St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Fairmont Royal York has a festive bar, and it's like stepping into Candy Cane Lane. There are lots of themed drinks as well as food to indulge in.

Website

Skated At The Harbourfront

Price: Free admission

When: Until March 6, 2022, depending on weather

Address: 235 Queens Quay W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The glistening ice, views of the lake, and snowy surroundings at this rink will put you in the Christmas spirit.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

