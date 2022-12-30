This Florida City Is Ranked One Of The Best For Celebrating New Year's & It's Not Miami
...even though Miley Cyrus hosts an annual NYE party in Miami.
Everyone is always looking to find the most epic plans to ring in the new year, and if you're in Florida, you might just be in luck. Orlando was listed as the second best place to spend the holiday and it outranked Miami, which is well-known for swanky events.
Even though Miley Cyrus hosts her televised annual New Year's Eve party in the Magic City, the theme park capital of FL took second place in the U.S. to celebrate, according to a study done by Wallethub.
As you can imagine, New York, NY came in first because of its legendary Times Square extravaganza that's gone on for decades. The South Florida hot spot didn't even make the top 10 — it ranked No. 11.
@inkedup_babe
Bring in the NEW YEAR WITH AS MUCH FUN AS POSSIBLE #EveryKiss #YerAWizard #NEWYEARSEVE #NewYears #fyp #Florida #Downtown #Orlando
The data looked at 100 popular American cities and based it on prices for NYE tickets to firework displays, the weather and much more.
Orlando beat out each place for the most luxury shops and gourmet food stores per capita, but they tied with Miami, Las Vegas, San Francisco and Chicago for the most amount of restaurants per capita.
Some popular things to do in Central Florida during this time are to go to the downtown area and hit the buzzing nightlife, or even head to Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom and watch the incredible firework display behind Cinderella's castle.
@adamhing
Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom 2022 New Year Fireworks Coundown #orlando #florida #annualpassholder #Disney #NewYear #fun #fireworks #Celebrate
The City Beautiful also gathered a lot of points in the "Safety & Accessibility" category.
While Miami is one of the best places in the U.S. for winter travel, you might want to reconsider your NYE plans and journey a couple of hours north to Orlando for 2023.