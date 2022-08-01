Dolly Parton Loves Mississippi's All-Black Female Country Group On 'America's Got Talent'
The group sang a spin-off "Jolene".
There's a new country music group taking center stage. The female ensemble named Chapel Hart is a trio from Mississippi, and they won the golden buzzer in mid-July on America's Got Talent.
The singers include two sisters, Danica and Devyn Hart, and their cousin Trea Swindle. They are making waves in an industry, which, they mentioned on the NBC show, has been difficult to break into because "country music doesn't always look like us".
On the show, they performed their own song "You Can Have Him Jolene", which was a reply to Dolly Parton's "Jolene". The mega star even paid attention to it.
Parton loved the song so much she posted it to her social media!
"What a fun new take on my song, @ChapelHartBand! Carl's birthday is today so I think I'll hang on to him, and I'm not notifying Jolene that today is his birthday 😉 #AGT," she tweeted.
It may seem like they're just gaining notoriety, but they've actually been in the country music world for a few years now trying to become popularly regarded.
The women, despite living their seemingly Rockstar lives performing for fans, attending red carpets, and meeting celebs, still appear to be country girls at heart who aren't afraid to get dirty.
At a glance through their Instagram account, you can see them spending their free time fishing and hunting, enjoying some crawfish, and riding four-wheelers out in the country.
The country artists have become a hit in the United Kingdom after earning a few British CMA nominations and winning a few awards in Scotland. They just haven't "made it" big into the Country Music Capital yet.
That all has changed as they will continue to compete on AGT this season, and even have a performance at the Grand Ole Opry lined up for this September. If you know anything about country music, you know having a show at the Opry pretty much means you've made it.