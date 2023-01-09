Redditors Debate Celebs They'd Send For Peace Talks With Aliens & This Music Icon Is Winning
If the situation ever happens...
While there is definitive proof that "unidentified flying objects," or UFOs, have flown close to the earth, no true interaction between humans and alien creatures has been officially documented.
That doesn't stop Redditors from having some fun and discussing what celebrity the human race would send over if "peace negotiations with aliens" are ever needed. A celebrity who comes from a tiny southern town seems like the number-one choice.
Reddit user u/magicfeistybitcoin posed the question to the r/AskReddit community Sunday, and the post has since received over 900 responses. There are a few random answers, and a lot of people voted for actor Keanu Reeves. However, a majority of users think Dolly Parton would be the best peacemaker among us.
The 76-year-old country music star from Sevier County, TN has been an entertainment icon for decades. She's known for iconic songs like "Jolene," various cameos in TV shows, and regular donations to charities.
The fact that Parton has been an absolute angel in the intense celebrity spotlight for over 50 years might be the reason why so many would choose to send her to speak with extraterrestrials.
"If Dolly Parton can unite the left and the right, she can unite humans and aliens," one user commented on the thread, which received 736 upvotes and a resounding echo of Parton's name under it.
A part of the thread on the r/AskReddit post.r/AskReddit
Alien visitors from other planets don't currently threaten humankind. However, these users think rest is assured since we have Dolly as our negotiator of harmony.
If most people love Dolly's cheery voice and bubbly personality, how could the aliens not?