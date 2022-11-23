Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
dog friendly restaurants nashville

6 Of The Best Dog-Friendly Spots In Nashville Where You Can Enjoy The Music City With Your Pup

You can even throw your puppy a party! 🥳

Georgia Contributing Writer
SandBar patrons with their dog at a puppy party. Right: Maeve holding a dog on a leash in Nashville.

SandBar patrons with their dog at a puppy party. Right: Maeve holding a dog on a leash in Nashville.

@sandbarnashville | Instagram,@maevecbrowne | Instagram

Nashville is famous for its expansive landmarks, burgeoning culinary scene, and iconic musical roots. But the Music City is also home to a variety of dog-friendly hotels and restaurants that will let you enjoy your stay alongside your four-legged friend.

Whether you're looking for a savory brunch spot or trying to relax with some brews in a beer garden, there's no reason to leave your pup behind at these accommodating hot spots.

Here are six of the best dog-friendly spots in Nashville, where you can take in the sights and sounds of the city with your pet in tow.

Fido

Price: 💸💸

Address: 1812 21st Ave. S, Nashville, TN

Why You Need To Go: This former pet store has been converted into a funky and eccentric coffee house. Fido specializes in organic coffee and breakfast provisions and has a patio where you can dine with your four-legged friends.

Website

Von Elrod's Beer Hall & Kitchen

Price: 💸💸

Address: 1004 4th Ave. N, Nashville, TN

Why You Need To Go: This beer house boasts an Oktoberfest-inspired menu and has plenty of accommodations for pet lovers. Their heated, dog-friendly patio features astroturf with water bowls, doggy bags, and special treats so your puppy can join in on the fun during a night out.

Website

Centennial Park

Price: Free

Address: 2500 West End Ave., Nashville, TN

Why You Need To Go: This famous urban park is home to Nashville's very own Parthenon replica. Here you can take a walk around the lake, see the massive landmark, check out the sunken garden, or take your dog to the fenced-in puppy park located in the heart of the park.

Website

Marsh House

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 401 11th Ave. S, Nashville, TN

Why You Need To Go: Located in the pet-friendly Thompson Hotel, Marsh House specializes in sustainably-sourced seafood and Southern cuisine. You can bring your dog on their luxe patio for brunch, where the staff offers pet-friendly menu items your puppy can enjoy alongside you.

Website

Bobby Hotel

Price: $233+/night

Address: 230 4th Ave. N, Nashville, TN

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a stylish place to stay while passing through town, the Bobby Hotel goes beyond being pet-friendly as they even have a dog-in-residence that greets guests in the lobby.

The Bobby Hotel works directly with the Nashville Human Association to adopt dogs and train them to be emotional support animals. You and your pup can say hi to Hairy, their resident pup, before enjoying brunch with your own pet at their lovely cafe.

Website

SandBar Nashville

Price: 💸💸

Address: 3 City Ave. Suite 500, Nashville, TN

Why You Need To Go: This beach-themed bar has volleyball courts and a huge outdoor space where you can enjoy frozen drinks with your four-legged friend.

They also will go above and beyond to celebrate your pet's birthday by throwing them a "dog paw-tie" if you let them know ahead of time. For just $25, they will bake your dog a pet-friendly cake and provide birthday hats and decorations to celebrate your favorite furry friend.

Website

From Your Site Articles
    Maeve Browne
    Georgia Contributing Writer
    Maeve Browne is a Contributing Writer for Narcity’s USA Desk focused on food and Internet trends and is based in Savannah, Georgia.
Recommended For You

Loading...