6 Of The Best Dog-Friendly Spots In Nashville Where You Can Enjoy The Music City With Your Pup
You can even throw your puppy a party! 🥳
Nashville is famous for its expansive landmarks, burgeoning culinary scene, and iconic musical roots. But the Music City is also home to a variety of dog-friendly hotels and restaurants that will let you enjoy your stay alongside your four-legged friend.
Whether you're looking for a savory brunch spot or trying to relax with some brews in a beer garden, there's no reason to leave your pup behind at these accommodating hot spots.
Here are six of the best dog-friendly spots in Nashville, where you can take in the sights and sounds of the city with your pet in tow.
Fido
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1812 21st Ave. S, Nashville, TN
Why You Need To Go: This former pet store has been converted into a funky and eccentric coffee house. Fido specializes in organic coffee and breakfast provisions and has a patio where you can dine with your four-legged friends.
Von Elrod's Beer Hall & Kitchen
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1004 4th Ave. N, Nashville, TN
Why You Need To Go: This beer house boasts an Oktoberfest-inspired menu and has plenty of accommodations for pet lovers. Their heated, dog-friendly patio features astroturf with water bowls, doggy bags, and special treats so your puppy can join in on the fun during a night out.
Centennial Park
Price: Free
Address: 2500 West End Ave., Nashville, TN
Why You Need To Go: This famous urban park is home to Nashville's very own Parthenon replica. Here you can take a walk around the lake, see the massive landmark, check out the sunken garden, or take your dog to the fenced-in puppy park located in the heart of the park.
Marsh House
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 401 11th Ave. S, Nashville, TN
Why You Need To Go: Located in the pet-friendly Thompson Hotel, Marsh House specializes in sustainably-sourced seafood and Southern cuisine. You can bring your dog on their luxe patio for brunch, where the staff offers pet-friendly menu items your puppy can enjoy alongside you.
Bobby Hotel
Price: $233+/night
Address: 230 4th Ave. N, Nashville, TN
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a stylish place to stay while passing through town, the Bobby Hotel goes beyond being pet-friendly as they even have a dog-in-residence that greets guests in the lobby.
The Bobby Hotel works directly with the Nashville Human Association to adopt dogs and train them to be emotional support animals. You and your pup can say hi to Hairy, their resident pup, before enjoying brunch with your own pet at their lovely cafe.
SandBar Nashville
Price: 💸💸
Address: 3 City Ave. Suite 500, Nashville, TN
Why You Need To Go: This beach-themed bar has volleyball courts and a huge outdoor space where you can enjoy frozen drinks with your four-legged friend.
They also will go above and beyond to celebrate your pet's birthday by throwing them a "dog paw-tie" if you let them know ahead of time. For just $25, they will bake your dog a pet-friendly cake and provide birthday hats and decorations to celebrate your favorite furry friend.