This New Resort Inside A Tennessee State Park Has Incredible Lake Views & Is So Relaxing
You can leave your tent at home for this one!
Tennessee State Parks are ideal for camping under the stars and immersing yourself in nature if the season permits, but this brand-new resort allows you to enjoy the park year-round from the comforts of a cozy room.
The Lodge at Paris Landing State Park in Buchanan, TN is situated right on the water and provides nature lovers with modern amenities to make your stay as relaxing as possible.
Located on the shore of Kentucky Lake, this luxe estate is home to stylish guest rooms, an outdoor pool, and a full-service restaurant and lounge.
During the day, you can explore all 841 acres of Paris Landing and immerse yourself in the state's natural beauty. If you're looking for a bit of excitement, the park offers opportunities for boating, fishing and water skiing to get your blood pumping.
If you prefer to explore the terrain by foot, Paris Landing is home to three different hiking trails where you can spot wildlife in their natural habitat.
Unwind by the resort's waterfront fire pits before retiring to one of the 91 comfortable guest rooms where you can see stunning views of the lake from a private balcony.
It is a great option for families who want to relish in the great outdoors but aren't up for the challenge of camping with kids.
Whether you're seeking an exciting vacation exploring Tennessee's trails and lakes or just looking for a cozy respite to loosen up and enjoy the view, The Lodge at Paris Landing has accommodations for all types of travelers.
The Lodge At Paris Landing
Price: $135+/night
Address: 400 Lodge Rd., Buchanan, TN
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy the state's natural beauty from the comfort of a luxury resort with a gorgeous view of the lake.
