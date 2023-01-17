Officer Fired In A Tennessee Police Sex Scandal & She Had 'Wild' Affairs With 6 Colleagues
They even had encounters while on duty!
Police force numbers in one Tennessee city have shrunk recently after several of its members were either fired or suspended following an internal sex scandal.
In December 2022, a human resources investigation of the sketchy goings-on of the La Vergne Police Department revealed one officer, Maegen Hall had several intimate relations with her colleagues. This included, but was not limited to, some very passionate happenings even on the job.
The report graphically describes these findings, like Hall sending nude photos to co-workers, having threesomes with married co-workers, and participating in a topless 'girls gone wild' hot tub party with the team.
Now, five officers have been fired and three were suspended for being involved, which FOX Nashvillerevealed dropped force numbers down by an entire 12%. Hall was, of course, fired from her job as well.
What Happened With The La Vergne Police Department?
As reported first by WTVF, an internal investigation revealed that Police Officer Maegan Hall “engaged in sexual relationships” with fellow officers Patrick Magliocco, Larry Holladay, Juan Lugo-Perez, Sgt. Lewis Powell, Sgt. Ty McGowan, and Det. Seneca Shields.
These affairs were alleged to have taken place not just at hotels, on a boat, and during work parties, but also in the workplace.
After receiving an anonymous top on December 12, 2022, La Vergne mayor Jason Cole launched an investigation about Hall being intimately involved with her co-workers.
“I want to be clear that the actions of a few do not represent this department as a whole,” La Vergne Police Chief Burrel Davis told USA Today.
“This situation is being addressed internally with our staff, we are bringing in counselors to help our officers work through these circumstances, and we will continue to provide the most professional protection as possible for this community.”
La Vergne Scandal Social Media Reaction
For the past two weeks, the misconduct has taken social media by storm earning all types of reactions.
A lot of people are commenting on every post on the LVPD's Facebook to share their jokes about the scandal, even if the post has nothing to do with Hall or any of the officers involved. Some are even asking if the squad is currently hiring.
TikToker Christian Tori joked in his viral clip, with over 400K views, that the department "definitely knew how to work as a team."
"If I were her I would just move to a new country at this point," one TikToker commented, referring to Hall.
One tweet with 15.2 million views and over 6,000 retweets, however, said the cops were "going to hell" for their relations with Hall.
Another Twitter user responded with a Thanos-style meme of Hall wearing an infinity gauntlet, with each stone being an officer she was found to be having an affair with.
Who is Maegen Hall?
The former 26-year-old cop's full name is Maegan Olivia Hall, as per multiple reports.
She's married to her childhood sweetheart, Jedidah Hall. The pair, according to the Daily Mail, have been sweethearts since their college days before tying the knot in November 2018.
He was said to have been in the know about some of these encounters. At one party, Maegen and her colleague Patrick Magliocco’s wife “started kissing, and Hall’s husband came in the room and seemed upset,” the report says.
However, it seems that her husband Jedidiah Hall, a park ranger and the 'son of a pastor', is standing by her now.
'I don't know how he's doing it, he's more of a man than I am, but he's trying to salvage his marriage,' Jedidiah's boss, Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin, told DailyMail.com.
'I don't want to discuss it, I'm just going to move on and live my life,' she told the outlet when they tracked her down in the aftermath of the investigation.
We're keeping an eye out on further developments in this case, but let us know your thoughts in the comments.