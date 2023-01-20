Tennessee Cops Targeted By Fake Porn Scammers & Celebrity Videos Are Being Misused
People are getting "Rickrolled" too.
Several Tennessee police agents were involved in a department-wide sex scandal the Human Resources office exposed this month, and the Internet is being absolutely relentless toward them now.
Seven male officers and one female officer of the La Vergne Police Department were found to have numerous sexual relationships with each other — some while on duty — and memes all over Facebook, Instagram, or any other social media platform are now flooding the web.
However, Internet users are apparently taking it further by creating fake links to so-called "porn videos" of the female officer, Maegen Hall, according to Rolling Stone.
The publication reports that when you click any of the previously mentioned links, they lead to fake websites that scammers have monetized or to memes used by online trolls.
One instance took place on Twitter, where a user shared a link to a supposed "leaked video" of the 26-year-old partnered with several photos of Scarlett Johansson and a naked adult actress superimposed with Hall's face on it.
In a thread posted on 4Chan, a bulletin board website for anyone to post and comment on, a user asked if Hall's porn rumors were true, to which one person responded with a link to PornHub.
However, this swindler used the age-old "Rickroll" trick that leads you to a video of "Never Gonna Give You Up" by Rick Astley when you click on it.
There are even actual police-themed adult videos with her name in the title, but Hall isn't even the person in it.
What Happened With The La Vergne Police Department?
As reported earlier, an internal investigation revealed that Maegan Hall of the La Vergne Police Department “engaged in sexual relationships” with her fellow officers, including but not limited to, Patrick Magliocco, Larry Holladay, Juan Lugo-Perez, Sgt. Lewis Powell, Sgt. Ty McGowan, and Det. Seneca Shields.
These affairs were alleged to have taken place at hotels, on a boat, and during work parties, and also in the workplace.
After receiving an anonymous tip on December 12, 2022, La Vergne Mayor Jason Cole launched an investigation into Hall's purported intimate relations with her co-workers.
“I want to be clear that the actions of a few do not represent this department as a whole,” La Vergne Police Chief Burrel Davis said in a statement, per USA Today.
“This situation is being addressed internally with our staff, we are bringing in counselors to help our officers work through these circumstances, and we will continue to provide the most professional protection as possible for this community.”
Who is Maegan Hall?
The 26-year-old's full name is Maegan Olivia Hall, as per multiple reports.
She has been married to Jedidiah Hall, a park ranger and the "son of a pastor," for four years. The pair, according to the Daily Mail, have been sweethearts since their college days before tying the knot in November 2018.
He was said to have been in the know about some of these encounters. At one party, Maegan and her colleague Patrick Magliocco’s wife “started kissing, and Hall’s husband came in the room and seemed upset,” the report says.
However, it seems that her husband is standing by her now.
"I don't know how he's doing it, he's more of a man than I am, but he's trying to salvage his marriage," Jedidiah's boss, Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin, told DailyMail.com.
"I don't want to discuss it, I'm just going to move on and live my life," she told the outlet when they tracked her down in the aftermath of the investigation.