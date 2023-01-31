Tennessee Police Officer Addressed Her Affairs With 6 Colleagues & Revealed How It Started
"I mean obviously, guys will be guys."
It's been a couple of weeks since a salacious ring of interpersonal affairs in a Tennessee Police Department was exposed and left for the world to turn into the latest memes and to even create fake porn of the officers involved.
Among the total of eight La Vergne Police Department officers who were caught, the ex-cop Maegan Hall was, by far, the most scrutinized by people, and transcripts during a Human Resources interview reveal how the whole situation started, as well as her feelings about the entire ordeal.
Documents of the interview obtained by WSMV4 show Hall explaining her dalliances with a few of her co-workers, which include outside work affairs, threesomes with wives, sexting, and a few sexual interactions on the job.
"Like we all have really good rapport," she told the interviewer early on about those involved.
She also revealed many of the relationships began with flirting and suggestions coming from the men viewing pictures she would post on social media.
At one point, Hall revealed being blamed for the entanglement with her sergeant, Lewis Powell. In the transcripts, the woman described an interaction with him.
"Throughout the whole time we were doing it, I was always kind of afraid to end things with him. [...] He kind of pressured me into coming back. [...] He wouldn't make direct threats or anything but [...] if I didn't deny [the affair] it was more of indirect threats if anything. It was just like 'Things aren’t going to end good if this happens, I’ll lose my wife and kids and job, it’s on you. You have to live with that,'" Hall said. "And like he knows where I live [...] it’s just more concerning than anything."
The entire situation has weighed on Hall's mental health.
She told investigators that she was seeing a counselor and plans to go to a couples therapist with her husband, who is sticking by her side.
However, she believes she "f****ed up" with her actions.
"I got stupid, I got desperate, I guess, and guys are guys and they’ll stick their d*** in anything," she said.