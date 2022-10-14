A Tennessee Man Became A 'Handsome' Lumberjack & TikTok Is In Love With Him
People are also finding their new favorite sport.
It seems people learn something new every day on the TikTok app. And some of that new knowledge can be related to TikToker Michael Pakos' (@pakos.timbersports) content, which has social media users learning that being a professional lumberjack is a real thing, and chopping wood is actually a competitive sport.
The sportsman, based in Pigeon Forge, TN, has over 2 million views on posts of him practicing and performing at Paula Deens Lumberjack Feud or competing in different wood sports categories. Now, some commenters think they've found their new favorite pastime to observe.
His most popular videos show him slashing away at wooden stumps, attempting to climb massive 60 ft. logs or sawing through thick timber to beat a record time.
The official name Pakos' profession falls under what is known as timber sports, and, according to Stihl Timbersports, the intense logging competitions have been around since the mid-1980s.
"It’s not a mainstream ball sport that’s on every week like football, so people aren’t exposed to it," Pakos told Narcity. "Social media is a great way for small niche things like this to get a ton of exposure."
However, this sport is unknown to many of his viewers, who leave comments saying they just found out about the wood-chopping events.
"I didn’t even know this was a sport," one user commented on a post. "I’m glad I do now because I’m invested."
There's no doubt the Tennessean has garnered a following of people suddenly interested in what he does. But, at the same time, the athlete has also attracted the attention of those who enjoy his physical attributes and leave comments about them.
"Everybody needs a little ego boost sometimes," Pakos said about the attention he’s received. "The ones that always make me laugh are the inappropriate wood jokes."
Pakos told Narcity that he isn't surprised by the new timber sports supporters coming from his account, as he thinks his craft is "badass" after all.