This Quaint Town In Louisiana Is A Perfect Summer Getaway & A Nature Lover's Paradise
Time to unwind and enjoy some time off from the screen!
If you’re looking for a unique place where you can unwind and forget about all the hassles from the big city, there’s a quaint town in Louisiana perfect for a summer getaway… and it’s a nature lover’s paradise, too.
Tucked in the hills of West Feliciana Parish, you’ll find picturesque St. Francisville, LA. This small destination is equipped with lots of entertainment and history you won’t find anywhere else in the United States.
You can spend some much-needed shopping time in the St. Francisville downtown area by visiting local shops like Away Down South, Backwoods Gallery, or District Mercantile, where you’ll find unique pieces that will remind you of your fun time here.
If you get hungry, this small town has big options when it comes to food, even for the most demanding palates. Whether you want to grab a quick bite like pizza or ice cream, or you’d like to try some Mexican food or seafood, maybe you’re even looking to celebrate a special occasion with some fine dining, St. Francisville has you covered.
Maybe a coffee stop at Birdman Coffeehouse + Eatery could be a nice stop to indulge in something sweet that will also keep you going.
If you’re in for some outdoor fun, you can get take advantage of the many trails in the Tunica Hills Wildlife Management Area. You’ll definitely get some time surrounded by the breathtaking nature there.
Some other spots you can visit to enjoy the beautiful scenery around are Afton Villa Gardens, Cat Island National Wildlife Refuge, Mary Ann Brown Nature Preserve, Parker Park, West Feliciana Railroad, and West Feliciana Sports Park.
Additionally, every fourth Thursday of the month, Mt. Francisville hosts its "Vibes in the Ville" event, where you’ll find live music, food, and lots of fun.
It doesn’t matter what you’re looking to do this small town in Louisiana seems like an ideal escape for the summer.
