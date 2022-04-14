This Hidden Beach Town In Louisiana Has Wildflowers & Delicious Seafood (PHOTOS)
You can walk seven miles of white sand beaches and secret shores. 🌻
Everyone loves a secret beach. Louisiana is known for its party scene and beautiful bayous, but you may not realize that there are more than a few beaches that are worth road-tripping to.
Grand Isle is at the bottom of the state, aka the "tip of the boot," and has over seven miles of gorgeous, white sandy beach.
It is also the state's only barrier island that's inhabited, meaning there are plenty of activities and places to explore over there. Stay a day or a weekend — it's the perfect place to visit with your friends.
The miles and miles of beaches make it easy to have some quiet time and relaxation. No matter where you choose to lounge, you'll have privacy with amazing views of the Gulf of Mexico. It'll feel like you have been transported to another world.
If you are into fishing or just like to hang out on boats while other people fish (yes please), there are so many affordable opportunities to do just that thanks to the large fishing community.
On the other side of the island, there is a 400-foot fishing pier that's perfect to catch some gigantic fish or take a sunset stroll. What's better than being with your boo thing, holding hands into the sunset while you listen to the waves crashing? Nothing, that's what.
If you are close to Baton Rouge or New Orleans, this is the closest beach destination. You could spend an entire weekend at Grand Isle, but it's also close enough for a day trip as well.
When you are looking for somewhere great to grub at night, there are so many amazing seafood spots to choose from. There are several spots that offer to-go seafood you can just throw in your cooler, and take home with you.
For overnight trips, the area has plenty of affordable Airbnbs with beach access!
Grand Isle
Price: $3 per person
Address: Admiral Craik Drive, Grand Isle, LA 70358
Why You Need To Go: This is the only inhabited barrier island in Louisiana, so there is so much to do and seven miles of beach to explore.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on October 16, 2019.