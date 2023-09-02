This Florida Park Is Home To Natural Springs With Clear Blue Water & It's The Perfect Day Trip
It's a dreamy place to take a dip. 🤩
Looking for the perfect end-of-summer activity in Florida? You can swim in a lush natural spring that makes for the dreamy day trip.
Nestled in the northeast part of the Sunshine State, the Ruth B. Kirby Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park is a shimmering gem for nature enthusiasts and those looking to kick back.
Also known as Blue Springs, the lush state park is home to a collection of stunning natural springs where you can float the day away in clear water that's an unbelievable shade of blue.
The springs you'll find here include Gilchrist Blue, the largest of the springs, as well as Little Blue Spring, Naked Spring, Kiefer Spring and Johnson Spring, each of which provides scenic vistas and gorgeous photo ops.
Paddling, snorkeling and swimming in the main spring are all popular pastimes at the park, with the gorgeous hue and 72-degree temperature of the water making for the perfect dip.
Anderson's Outdoor Adventures, an on-site outdoor and aquatic equipment rental company, also has pre-packaged concessions and kayak, canoe and paddle board rentals that you can use to explore the springs and the neighbouring Santa Fe River.
You can also hike along the Gilchrist Blue Springs Loop, an easy 6-kilometre loop trek that allows you to view the other springs.
Home to a diverse number of wildlife species, here, you may be able to spot turtles and fish, including redbreast and spotted sunfish, largemouth bass, bluegill and channel catfish.
The park is located 25 miles south of Lake City and 20 miles to the northwest of Gainesville. It's about an hour and a half from Jacksonville, making it a great day-trip spot for those coming from the city and the surrounding areas.
If you'd like to stay longer, however, there are a number of campsites in the park that can be reserved online.
Bring a pool floatie and get ready to spend the day relaxing in shimmering turquoise waters.
Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park
Price: $6 per vehicle
Address: 7450 N.E. 60th St., High Springs, FL
Accessibility: Some accessible amenities at park, including concessions, picnic facilities and campsites.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.