9 US Travel Advisories To Know About If You're Thinking Of Booking A Vacation
Know before you go. 👇✈️
Planning a vacation? You may want to make yourself aware of travel advisories issued by the U.S. government that could impact your plans.
There are several U.S. State Department travel advisories for popular destinations frequented by tourists with information on potential risks, regional advisories and safety tips that you'll want to know before your trip.
To make sure you're informed before going abroad, here are nine U.S. travel advisories for tourist hot spots that you may want to take note of.
Mexico
Details: The U.S. government advises travellers to "exercise increased caution" in Mexico due to violent crime.
According to the government's travel advisory, crime such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery is common and widespread in the country.
In addition to this, the government is warning travellers that it has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in many parts of the country because travel by U.S. government employees to certain areas of Mexico is prohibited or restricted.
The government has also issued level 3 warnings advising citizens to reconsider travel in some areas, including BajaCalifornia, Chihuahua, and Sonora, as well as level.4 advisories warning citizens to avoid all travel to certain states, including Colima, Guerrero and Sinaloa, due to crime and kidnapping.
Those travelling to resorts will want to exercise caution as well. According to the government, while efforts are made to safeguard Mexico's resort areas and tourist destinations, those areas "have not been immune to the types of violence and crime experienced elsewhere in Mexico."
If you're travelling to Mexico, the U.S. government advises keeping companions and family back home informed of your travel plans, using toll roads when possible and avoiding driving alone or at night, and exercising increased caution when visiting local bars, nightclubs, and casinos.
United Kingdom
Details: Those travelling to the U.K. are advised to exercise increased caution in the country due to terrorism.
According to the U.S. government's travel advisory, terrorists may attack with little or no warning, and could target areas frequented by tourists such as transportation hubs, shopping malls, local government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship or other public spaces.
The government says there is also a risk of "isolated violence" by dissident groups in Northern Ireland, focused primarily on police and military targets.
Travellers are advised to be aware of their local surroundings, especially when visiting tourist locations and public venues, follow the instructions of local authorities and monitor local media for any updates or breaking news.
Turkey
Details: The U.S. government is urging those traveling to Turkey to exercise increased caution in the country due to terrorism.
According to the U.S. travel advisory for Turkey, terrorist groups continue to plot attacks in the country and could target popular tourist spots like markets, hotels and airports.
The government is also warning travellers of "arbitrary detentions" in the country. According to the government, under laws passed in 2018, security forces in Turkey have an expanded legal ability to stop and search individuals and to detain people without charge.
"Security forces have detained tens of thousands of individuals, including U.S. citizens, for alleged affiliations with terrorist organizations based on scant or secret evidence and grounds that appear to be politically motivated," says the U.S. government.
If you're planning a trip to Turkey, the government advises staying alert in areas frequented by tourists, avoiding demonstrations and crowds, and staying at hotels with identifiable security measures.
Spain
Details: The U.S. government warns travellers to exercise increased caution when visting Spain due to terrorism and civil unrest.
As in other countries, terrorist attacks could occur here without warning, with terrorist groups frequently targeting popular tourist places, like airports, transportation hubs and shopping centres.
In addition to this, the government is warning travellers that demonstrations are common in Spain, and that past demonstrations have turned violent.
"They may take place in response to political or economic issues, on politically significant holidays, and during international events," it says.
Those travelling to Spain are advised to avoid demonstrations and crowds, be aware of their surroundings when traveling to tourist locations, and follow the instructions of local authorities.
Italy
Details: Citizens are asked to exercise increased caution when travelling to Italy due to terrorism.
"Terrorist groups and those inspired by such organizations are intent on attacking U.S. citizens abroad," says the U.S. government's information page for Italy.
According to the advisory, attacks could occur without warning in places like markets/shopping malls, local government facilities, educational institutions, or airports.
If you're travelling to Italy, you should be aware of your surroundings when traveling to tourist locations and crowded public venues, follow the instructions of local authorities, and monitor local media for breaking events or new information.
France
Details: Planning a trip to France? The U.S. government is warning travellers to exercise increased caution in the country due to terrorism and civil unrest.
The government says that terrorist attacks may occur in the country, with terrorists targeting tourist and public venues such as places of worship, clubs, parks, and major sporting and cultural events.
Travellers will also want to take note that peaceful demonstrations and strikes in Paris and other cities throughout France occur regularly and could disrupt transportation.
"On rare occasions, demonstrations have included violence and property damage and police have responded with water cannons and tear gas," says the government.
Crimes of theft such as pickpocketing and phone snatchings also occur frequently and can happen anywhere, the government warns.
If you're planning a French vacation, the government advises always being aware of your surroundings, especially at large public venues, avoiding demonstrations and areas with significant police activity, and following the instructions of local authorities.
Indonesia
Details: If you're travelling to Bali or Ubud, you'll want to take note of the U.S. government's travel advisory for Indonesia.
Travellers are being advised to exercise increased caution in the Asian country due to terrorism, which could occur without warning at places like police stations, places of worship, and hotels, as well as the threat of natural disasters, including tsunamis and earthquakes.
According to World Vision, Indonesia faces a high frequency of earthquakes due to its geological setting. The organization says that earthquakes greater than magnitude 6 occur nearly every year in the country.
The U.S. government warns that natural disasters such as this may result in disruptions to transportation, infrastructure, sanitation, and the availability of health services in the country.
Travellers are advised to monitor local media for breaking events, keep abreast of the latest information from the Government of Indonesia on current natural disasters, and review the CDC’s suggestions on how to prepare for natural disasters.
The Bahamas
Details: Those travelling to the Bahamas should exercise increased caution due to crime, says the government.
According to the travel advisory, most crime occurs on the islands of Nassau and Freeport.
"In Nassau, practice increased vigilance in the 'Over the Hill' area (south of Shirley Street) where gang-on-gang violence has resulted in a high homicide rate primarily affecting the local population," says the advisory.
Violent crime, it says, such as burglaries and armed robberies, can occur in both tourist and non-tourist areas. Travellers should also be vigilant when staying at short-term vacation rental properties where "private security companies do not have a presence."
The U.S. government says travellers to the Bahamas should not answer the door at their hotel or residence unless they know who it is, and not physically resist a robbery attempt.
Dominican Republic
Details: Travellers are being warned to exercise increased caution in the Dominican Republic due to crime.
"Violent crime, including armed robbery, homicide and sexual assault is a concern throughout the Dominican Republic," says the U.S. government advisory.
It notes that resort areas, which have a concentration of resources and a professional tourist police corps, tend to be better policed than other urban areas.
If you travel to the Dominican Republic, the U.S. government advises always being aware of your surroundings and following the advice of resort and tour operators regarding safety and security.
You should also not physically resist any robbery attempt and avoid displaying signs of wealth, such as wearing expensive watches or jewelry.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.