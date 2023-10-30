This US City Is One Of The Most Haunted Places In America & It's A Road Trip From Texas
It's spooky season year-round here! 👻
While October is coming to a close, spooky season doesn't have to end — especially in one of America's most haunted cities.
New Orleans is a city known for its European-style architecture, mouthwatering Creole cuisine and all-around good-time vibes. But it's also known as a deeply mystical, extremely haunted city, famous for its ghost stories and voodoo practitioners.
The Louisiana city is full of spooky spots just waiting to be explored. One location considered to be one of the most haunted houses in New Orleans is the LaLaurie Mansion, which can be found in the historic French Quarter.
According to Ghost City Tours, many people believe the ghosts of former slaves are causing the hauntings. There have been reports of ghostly moaning and phantom footsteps heard in the mansion. According to the tour company, those who have even just stood near the house have "reported feeling as if they were taken over by negative energy."
Known as a city for foodies, New Orleans also has a fair share of haunted restaurants. One famously haunted spot is Antoine's Restaurant, where it's said that the founder, Antoine Alciator, returns to check up on his ancestors, long after his death.
There's also Muriel's Jackson Square, a contemporary creole cuisine spot with a seance room that honours the spirit of Pierre Antoine Lepardi Jourdan, a former owner who is said to have died on the premises. His ghost is said to linger, but not in the shape of a human --rather, he appears as a "sparkly ball of light."
There are many other haunted locations in the Crescent City, including haunted hotels, cemeteries and churches.
With 300 years of history, it makes sense that there would be some ghosts of the past lingering around. You can discover them for yourself on a haunted tour, with several offered year-round.
If you're in the mood for a spooky road trip, New Orleans is just under six hours from Houston, Texas, with plenty of unique stops and things to see and do on the way.
Despite being the season for all things spooky, October isn't even the best time to visit the city — according to the U.S. News and World Report, the best time to visit New Orleans is from February to May, when the weather is comfortably cool rather than stiflingly hot, and the celebrations (such as Mardi Gras) are in full swing.
If you're not totally into the strange and paranormal, don't worry — there are tons of other things to do, see and eat in the city, including visiting the bayou, enjoying some Creole cuisine, and experiencing the city's musical culture.
Just be sure to ask for a non-ghost hotel room when you're checking in.
