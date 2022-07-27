This Tiny Home Village In Florida Is So Charming & You Can Stay On The Pristine Island For Cheap
Your own little slice of paradise.
Southwest Florida is an excellent destination to find your own little slice of paradise. A road trip to this side of the Sunshine State will give you a taste of tropical exuberance.
Matlacha Tiny Village is the perfect cheap summer destination that features some of the most picturesque tiny home rentals located on a beautiful stretch of pristine beach.
This former RV park turned into an entire village of pastel-hued tiny homes and has since attracted hundreds of visitors from Canada, Europe, and the United States.
The Mermaid, Flamingo, Dolphin, Margarita and Alligator villages all have units available to rent for as low as $149/night.
Each rental comes with community amenities including a BBQ grill, a dock, a deck and a kayak launch.
The tiny homes are about 200 sq. ft., but what they lack in square footage, they make up for in charm. The cozy stays are decorated with tropical tchotchkes and painted in vibrant colors.
Most properties sleep about four people and include a kitchenette with microwave, fridge, induction cooktops, and a coffee maker.
There are many activities to enjoy around the village such as fishing, biking, and hiking at Cayo Costa State Park. The park has nine miles of beautiful beaches and pine forests to make your stay feel foreign.
Besides outdoor activities, the artsy village has nearby shops with tropical-inspired merchandise and unique curiosities.
The village is located in Pine Island in a secluded art district offering art galleries, restaurants, and boutique shops. Visitors can enjoy incredible seafood with bay view seating and the marina lifestyle.
This spot is ideal for travelers looking to experience island life without breaking the bank.
Matlacha Tiny Village
Price: $149+/Night
Where: 4661 Pine Island Rd, Matlacha, FL
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a cozy island retreat filled with pristine beaches and artsy shops.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on June 11, 2019.
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included in the price.
